TD Securities estimated that S&P 500 inclusion could generate about $100 billion in buying from index funds.

A merger could give SpaceX a route into the S&P 500 if the combined company keeps Tesla’s seat.

Barclays sees an all-stock deal as the likeliest outcome, with SpaceX buying Tesla and Tesla holders receiving SpaceX shares.

Musk said independent directors are handling the talks and holders of 50% of all outstanding Tesla shares would need to vote in favor.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX (SPCX) diverged overnight heading into Monday as retail traders debated who would gain more from a merger that could give SpaceX a route into the S&P 500.

TSLA shares fell more than 1% overnight after slipping nearly 2% on Friday. Even with Friday’s decline, the stock posted its best week since May.

Meanwhile, SPCX rose more than 1% overnight after a milestone on Saturday. For the first time, the company’s launch tower caught a Starship upper stage as it returned from orbit. The spacecraft had deployed 26 Starlink satellites earlier in the flight.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA And SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for both TSLA and SPCX amid ‘low’ message volume.

One user said a merger could give Tesla shares an immediate lift. “If that becomes reality, we could be looking at an instant 20% to 30% surge!”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said existing Tesla holders could see their ownership diluted. “The merger is highly dilutive for tesla shareholders.” A separate user said that the talks had weighed on SpaceX since earnings and saw more upside if the companies went their separate ways. “$SPCX if Tesla merger is called off, I’m positive SPCX will take off.”

A fourth user said owning both stocks made it easier to live with either outcome: “I own roughly equal dollar amounts of both companies, so if one gets a good deal and the other gets a bad deal, it's a wash for me.”

View this Stocktwits post

What Happens To Tesla’s Index Seat In A Merger?

Tesla already belongs to the S&P 500. SpaceX went public in June, and S&P Dow Jones Indices kept its rule that new listings generally need to trade for 12 months before they qualify. A merger would give S&P a choice. It could let the combined company keep Tesla’s seat or give that spot to another business.

About $16 trillion in passive funds tracks the S&P 500. If the combined company kept Tesla’s seat, investors in those funds would gain exposure to SpaceX through the index. “As a result, you own all those stocks whether you knowingly intended to or not,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, told Bloomberg.

These funds already own Tesla shares, but a combined company worth nearly $3.5 trillion at Friday’s prices would rank fifth in the index by market value. TD Securities’ Reid Noch estimated that funds could buy about $100 billion of stock to reflect the company’s larger weight. If S&P chose a different company, index funds would instead have to sell the shares they received in the merger.

What Would TSLA Shareholders Get In A SpaceX Deal?

Barclays sees an all-stock deal as the most likely outcome. Under its scenario, SpaceX would buy Tesla, and Tesla investors would receive SpaceX shares. Their stake in the combined company would depend on how many SpaceX shares they got for each Tesla share.

Musk has pointed to AI, robotics and Terafab, the companies’ joint chipmaking project, as reasons to bring the businesses together. SpaceX is already a Tesla customer. In the third quarter, Tesla recorded $221 million in revenue from Megapack battery sales to SpaceX. A merger would also raise a sensitive question for both boards: how would they keep Tesla’s manufacturing operations in China separate from SpaceX’s U.S. defense work?

Independent directors are handling the talks. On SpaceX’s earnings call last month, Musk explained why he was staying out of the room. “And because I’m a conflicted party, I can’t actually be in the discussions of the special committees,” he said. Even if the directors agree on terms, holders of 50% of all outstanding Tesla shares would still need to vote in favor, Musk said.

A day later, on Tesla’s earnings call, Musk had little to add. “With regard to a potential merger with SpaceX, I think I said everything that should be said yesterday, tap-dancing through a minefield there.”

TSLA stock is down 13% year to date, while SPCX stock is up 3% from its June IPO price of $135.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<