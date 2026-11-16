Retail sentiment around MSTR improved to 'neutral' from 'bearish,' while sentiment around Nvidia stayed 'extremely bullish' on Stocktwits.

At current prices of $64,400, Strategy has seen an unrealized loss of $9 billion on 850,364 Bitcoin bought at $75,450 each.

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor wrote on X that "this dip could use a little orange."

Stocktwits users blamed the chip sell-off and said Nvidia's earnings could affect Bitcoin and MSTR.

Strategy (MSTR) shares plunged sharply overnight heading into Monday as the stock played catch-up to Bitcoin’s (BTC) weekend slump, while retail traders on Stocktwits looked to Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings this week for the next cue.

MSTR stock was down more than 7% overnight. It was down more than 2% Friday. Bitcoin dropped to around $62,100 on Saturday when U.S. stock markets were closed. It has since bounced back to about $64,600.

On Stocktwits, MSTR was one of the top trending tickers at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around MSTR improved to ‘neutral’ zone from the ‘bearish’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day.

Strategy Sits On Paper Loss

Strategy’s Bitcoin exposure is increasingly under pressure as the cryptocurrency trades below the company’s average acquisition cost. Over the weekend, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor posted a chart that shows the company owned about 850,364 Bitcoin, which the firm acquired at $75,450 on average, bringing the company’s paper loss to around $9 billion at current prices.

Saylor hinted on X that the company purchased more Bitcoin during the drop. He wrote that "this dip could use a little orange," a phrase he has used before announcing his purchases. Strategy typically files a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission outlining its weekly purchases on Monday each week.

Source: @saylor/x

Why MSTR Traders Are Watching Nvidia Earnings

On Stocktwits, some users linked Strategy's decline to the sell-off in chip stocks ahead of Nvidia's third-quarter earnings report due Tuesday.

View this Stocktwits post

One user described the decline as a chain from chips to the Nasdaq, then Bitcoin, and finally MSTR. The user stated that MSTR had lost support at $122, which is now resistance, and that Bitcoin's next support zone is $60,000 to $62,000. The user went on to say that Nvidia's report "sets the tone for the whole chain" and that they would not place a bet before it.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user who was bullish on MSTR described Nvidia as "very cheap" at current prices.

View this Stocktwits post

While another user pointed out that the drop was a case of buying in stages. They suggested putting in about 10% of a planned investment at a time and adding more every few months to avoid investors being stuck with shares purchased at $170 or higher.

NVDA’s price was down over 0.3% in overnight trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around it remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ chatter levels over the past day.

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