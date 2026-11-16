The post-IPO performance of SpaceX and Cerebras shows that strong initial demand does not guarantee that newly listed popular stocks will sustain their offering prices.

Wall Street is expecting Nvidia to report earnings per share of $2.47 on revenue of $108.73 billion.

Hotter October inflation has revived expectations for further Fed tightening.

Anthropic’s expected IPO could value the Claude maker at up to $1.4 trillion, offering a fresh test of investor demand for large AI listings.

Wall Street’s AI rebound faces a major test this week. Nvidia (NVDA) reports after the closing bell on Tuesday, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s October meeting are due Wednesday, and Anthropic (ANT) is expected to price its initial public offering the same day.

These events could help determine whether the recent rally has room to run or is about to lose momentum. Stocks have clawed back much of the ground lost in the early-November sell-off. However, a hot inflation report revived bets on further Fed rate increases, while some of the most heavily indebted companies financing the AI buildout remain deep in the red.

Here are three charts to watch in the week ahead:

Nvidia Earnings Will Test The AI Spending Pipeline

Nvidia reports results after the market closes Tuesday. Wall Street expects earnings per share of $2.47 on revenue of $108.73 billion. The stock has fallen nearly a third from its October 6 peak, which also marked a high for the Nasdaq.

NVDA, CRWV, NBIS and ORCL price change from October 6 to November 16 as of 6:00 a.m. ET. | Source: Koyfin

The bigger question is whether Nvidia’s customers can sustain their spending. AI cloud companies such as CoreWeave (CRWV) and Nebius (NBIS), which rely heavily on borrowing to finance purchases of Nvidia chips, have fallen even further than Nvidia. Oracle (ORCL), by comparison, has held up better.

That divergence puts the financing behind the AI buildout under scrutiny. Nvidia has said it wants to help line up more than $500 billion in outside financing for AI projects, with as much as $125 billion supported by its own guarantees.

On the Nvidia earnings call, investors will be watching for any indication that demand for its chips remains strong, and that customers have the balance sheets and access to capital needed to keep placing orders.

NVDA stock extended its slide in pre-market trade on Monday, down as much as 2%. On Stocktwits, retail around Nvidia remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Fed Minutes Could Show How Much More Tightening Officials Want

Last week’s inflation report shifted the market’s focus back to interest rates. Consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, compared with economists’ forecast of 0.3%. Core prices increased 0.3%, against expectations for 0.2%. Fed Governor Christopher Waller subsequently said a half-point rate increase should be on the table for December.

The 2-year Treasury yield jumped about 18 basis points on the day, and the 10-year climbed back above 5%.

U.S. 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields over the past two years on November 16 as of 6:00 a.m. ET. | Source: Koyfin

Traders now see an 88.5% chance of a quarter-point hike at the December 8 to December 9 meeting, with roughly a 11.5% chance of something bigger, according to CME FedWatch.

Wednesday’s release of minutes from the Fed’s October meeting should offer a clearer picture about policymakers’ take on further tightening. Two members voted for a rate increase at that meeting. The Fed will also have to make its December decision without seeing the November inflation report, which is scheduled for release on December 10, a day after the meeting concludes.

Anthropic's IPO Tests How Much Investors Will Still Pay for AI

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, is expected to price its IPO on Wednesday and begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT. The company is offering 825 million shares at $70 to $78 apiece, which would raise approximately $58 billion to $64 billion.

At the proposed range, Anthropic would have a fully diluted valuation of as much as $1.4 trillion. That would put it well above its $965 billion private valuation in May, though below the $2 trillion valuation some investors had discussed this fall. Anthropic is also raising another $26 billion through a private placement.

SPCX price since June 12 IPO, with dotted line at $135 IPO price on November 16 as of 6:00 a.m. | Source: Koyfin

The last giant AI listing, SpaceX (SPCX), raised about $75 billion in June and initially climbed after its debut, but the stock fell below its $135 offering price within a month. Demand for SpaceX was reportedly two to four times the shares on offer. SPCX stock was up around 1% in pre-market trade, trading at around $140.

Cerebras (CBRS) has also slipped below its IPO price this year. It drew more than 20 times as many orders as it had shares, then priced it at $185 against an original price of $115 to $125. CBRS stock was down 4% in pre-market trade, trading at around $104.

Anthropic’s debut will offer another test of how much investors are willing to pay for exposure to AI, particularly while financing costs remain elevated. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the ANT stock, remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, alongside ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

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