Apple’s rumoured smart glasses will debut at WWDC 2027, Bloomberg reported.

The glasses, code-named N50, are said to be slimmer than Meta’s 2nd Gen Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Apple is the best-performing Magnificent Seven stock in 2026, having risen over 31% already.

Retail sentiment for AAPL dropped to ‘bearish’ on Monday.

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) is working on a pair of AI smart glasses and will debut them at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June next year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in his “Power On” column on Sunday.

The device, code-named N50, is built around Siri and iPhone apps and will offer users capabilities like Uber or Lyft booking, food ordering and buying movie tickets, according to Bloomberg. The glasses will also deliver iPhone notifications and support calendars and reminders, and won’t work with Android phones.

The reported move will put Apple directly in competition with Meta Platforms (META), whose Ray-Ban branded smart glasses have dominated the market.

Bloomberg reported that Apple’s prototypes are slightly thinner than Meta’s second-generation Ray-Ban glasses, with cameras set flush into the frames. The design may change, although the first version is described internally as “AirPods for your face.”

Shipments will begin before the end of 2027. Although the software underpinning the smart glasses is running behind schedule, Apple is trying to ramp up the development and bring the glasses to market in 2027 alongside an ambitious lineup to help celebrate the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.

AAPL Hits Fresh High

The report comes as Apple shares hit a record Friday, rising more than 4% for the week. The gains came as investors shifted money into other technology and industrial stocks during a selloff in Nvidia shares following Jensen Huang’s departure as CEO.

AAPL is the best-performing Magnificent Seven stock in 2026, having risen over 31% already.

Under new CEO John Ternus, Apple is releasing new products at a fast clip. It recently announced Touchscreen MacBook Pros, the HomeView smart-home device, and the famous iPhone Duo.

Retail View On AAPL

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AAPL shifted to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ as of early Monday.

“$AAPL It’s crazy how all of us were making fun of Apple at the beginning of the year because of AI and now it's pumping,” said a trader.

Some were, however, growing cautious. “$AAPL as I said on Friday, the chart is just starting to look like it's potentially time to start building a short position. 360 is guards the move higher. 355 lower. Chop between there is gonna burn both sides,” said a second trader.

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