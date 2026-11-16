Huang departure has created “considerable uncertainty” for Nvidia, analysts said, as the chipmaker heads into its quarterly report due Tuesday.

Although analysts expect a healthy Q3 report, Nvidia’s medium to long-term outlook is cloudy.

Analysts on average expect a 70% upside in NVDA over the next 12 months.

Retail sentiment for NVDA remained ‘extremely bullish’ on Monday, unchanged over the past week.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) will report its third-quarter results after market close on Tuesday, with the focus squarely on its CEO succession plan and efforts to maintain continuity after Jensen Huang departed the company last week.

Nvidia, the world’s biggest chipmaker, is crucial to the broader AI trade, with investments and partnerships across dozens of companies in the supply chain. The unprecedented crisis unfolded after Huang admitted to an affair with a suspected Chinese spy last weekend, with more of his affairs coming to light over the week, leading to his resignation on Thursday.

NVDA stock dipped 12.8% in the week, its worst weekly performance since March 2025.

Although analysts expect the underlying business to be healthy, the medium to long-term outlook is cloudy.

“Not only does Huang’s departure from Nvidia create considerable uncertainty about the outlook for the company as a central player in the AI buildout, but it also adds a fresh unknown to a stock market already grappling with a potential data center slowdown in the wake of the Democratic Party’s sweep in the US midterm elections, rising borrowing costs for AI companies, and the impending Anthropic IPO, which is seen as a key test of the market’s appetite for AI stocks,” Morningstar analyst Colin Laidley said in an investor note.

Nvidia’s Results: Analysts' Expectations

Analysts expect Nvidia’s revenue to increase 91% to $108.73 billion, which would be the lowest pace in the last four quarters, according to Koyfin. They expect adjusted profit to rise 90% to $2.47 per share.

Over the weekend, Morgan Stanlet lowered its price target on NVDA to $267 from $300 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating. The research firm said that a lack of an immediate permanent CEO successor and China regulatory risk weigh the company, although its "foundation is strong and even on more conservative assumptions."

Morgan Stanley said it viewed the stock's risk-reward as "still very positive."

Currently, 47 of 61 analysts have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on NVDA, and 14 rate it ‘Hold.’ Their average price target of $276.56 implies a 70% upside to the stock’s closing price on Friday.0

The Nvidia Fallout

Last week, the Nvidia board named CFO Colette Kress as the interim chief while it investigates Huang’s dealings and searches for a permanent replacement.

The issue raised concerns in the government, with criticism of an oversight over its past investigation of Nvidia’s links to Megaspeed, the Singaporean computing firm linked to the suspected Chinese spy. It has also alarmed tech investors as Nvidia is extremely crucial to the health of the broader AI market.

Other Updates

Amid the fallout, a Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday said that the Donald Trump administration is planning to name Nvidia along with more than two dozen companies as AI “national champions.” The effort is to drum up business overseas.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told Indian news outlet Moneycontrol that the leadership change at the company could have implications for Nvidia’s longer-term trajectory but was unlikely to trigger an immediate reassessment of investments in AI infrastructure, given the company’s deep pipeline of customer commitments and the continued demand for its chips.

On the contrary, a separate report in Journal said that with the CFO at the helm, Nvidia could potentially rein in AI deals.

Retail View On NVDA

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA remained ‘extremely bullish’ on Monday, unchanged over the past week.

Traders are braced for extreme price swings during upcoming earnings, with high anxiety over potential restatements and guidance.

“$NVDA an absolute blowout quarter will be reported Tuesday after the bell. that alone is a rebound to 185 no-brainer. If Elvis comes back in the building, we’re back over 250 in three months,” a trader said.

Another wrote: “$NVDA earnings will push this lower no matter what happens.”

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