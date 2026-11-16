BlackRock and Vanguard Capital Management added all five stocks in Q3, including 8.12 million shares across SLS, IBRX and IOVA.

IBRX accounted for 5.15 million of the shares. Morgan Stanley cut its IBRX stake by nearly 38% and raised its SLS stake by 22%.

Only SLS and LLY saw increases from all three managers.

BlackRock held $78.6 billion in LLY and $33.1 billion in MRK. Keytruda drove nearly half of Merck’s quarterly sales, while Lilly’s Verzenio brought in $1.51 billion.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS), ImmunityBio (IBRX) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) had something in common with Merck and Eli Lilly in the third quarter: BlackRock and Vanguard Capital Management increased their holdings in all five, according to quarterly filings.

Together, the two managers added 8.12 million shares across the three smaller cancer drugmakers. The largest increase was in ImmunityBio, where Morgan Stanley cut its stake.

SLS And LLY Draw Increases From All 3 Managers

BlackRock and Vanguard Capital Management added 5.15 million ImmunityBio shares between them, nearly two-thirds of their combined increase across the three biotechs. Morgan Stanley reduced its ImmunityBio stake by nearly 38% and raised its Sellas stake by 22%. Of the five stocks, only Sellas and Lilly saw increases from all three managers.

How Institutional Holdings Changed In Q3

Stock BlackRock Vanguard Capital Management Morgan Stanley Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) 1.1 million 716,542 274,846 ImmunityBio (IBRX) 2 million 3.1 million -1.3 million Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) 946,279 192,458 -501,384 Merck (MRK) 1 million 190,287 -406,720 Eli Lilly (LLY) 395,753 392,341 151,251

Iovance also divided the Vanguard affiliates. While Vanguard Capital Management added 192,458 shares, Vanguard Portfolio Management cut its stake by 2.11 million shares.

What Cancer Drugs Mean To Merck And Lilly

BlackRock’s biggest dollar positions among the five were in Lilly and Merck. At quarter-end, it held $78.6 billion in Lilly and $33.1 billion in Merck, compared with $1.1 billion across the three smaller drugmakers. Iovance was its largest holding among the biotechs at $562 million, followed by ImmunityBio at $341 million and Sellas at $199 million.

For Merck, nearly half of quarterly sales came from one cancer drug franchise. Keytruda and its under-the-skin version, Keytruda Qlex, generated $8.6 billion of Merck’s $18.1 billion in revenue.

Last month, Merck and Moderna said that adding a personalized experimental cancer vaccine to Keytruda reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 42% compared with Keytruda alone in patients whose melanoma had been surgically removed. Researchers are still following patients to see whether they live longer.

Meanwhile, Lilly’s diabetes and obesity drugs drove most of its quarterly growth, but its breast cancer drug Verzenio generated $1.51 billion in sales. Its blood cancer drug Jaypirca also gained a new use in October, when the FDA approved it for certain adults with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma.

Catalysts For SLS, IBRX And IOVA

Sellas expects to find out this month whether its experimental treatment Galinpepimut-S (GPS) helps people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) live longer after a second remission. The company confirmed the timing for its Phase 3 Regal trial last week. The trial reached the 80 deaths required to trigger its final analysis last month.

“If successful, we believe GPS could be a transformative new immunotherapy for AML patients in second complete remission,” Sellas CEO Angelos Stergiou said.

On the other hand, ImmunityBio is trying to bring its bladder cancer drug Anktiva to patients earlier. Recently, the company said that adding Anktiva to BCG, a standard treatment, improved response rates over BCG alone in patients with bladder carcinoma in situ who had never received BCG. ImmunityBio plans to seek expanded FDA approval by year-end.

Iovance already sells Amtagvi, a cell therapy for advanced melanoma. U.S. sales rose about 77% year over year to $102 million in the third quarter. Its expansion plans bring Merck back into the story. In a Phase 3 trial, Iovance is testing Amtagvi alongside Merck’s Keytruda as a first treatment for advanced melanoma.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About Cancer Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ on SLS amid ‘high’ message volume, ‘neutral’ on IBRX amid ‘normal’ volume, and ‘bearish’ on IOVA, MRK and LLY, with ‘extremely low’ volume for IOVA and ‘normal’ volume for both MRK and LLY.

So far this year, IBRX is up 204%, followed by IOVA at 184%, SLS at 108%, MRK at 40% and LLY at 34%.

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