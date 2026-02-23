AI developers propose that Web 4.0 could be the future of the internet, where AI agents can function autonomously on blockchain networks.

TRON founder Justin Sun posted on X, saying, “All in Web 4.0,” without providing much detail about any upcoming feature launch.

Developers described Web 4.0 as an ecosystem of autonomous AI agents operating on blockchain networks.

This comes on the heels of AI agents holding wallets, issuing tokens, and transacting in digital assets in their own Reddit-style platform, Moltbook.

TRON founder Justin Sun’s post drew investor attention on Monday after he wrote on X that he is “All in Web 4.0.”

The crypto billionaire did not provide any additional details or explanation in the post. Web 4.0 recently circulated among developers, with discussions around autonomous artificial intelligence systems integrated with blockchain networks.

Replicas, an autonomous AI agent ecosystem on the Binance Chain (BNB), outlined a framework centered on autonomous AI agents operating on blockchain networks. The post described agents that hold wallets, earn income, and pay for their own computing.

TRON is a layer-1 blockchain network that enables smart contracts, decentralized applications, and digital asset transfers. Its developer tools included TronWeb, a JavaScript library for building Web3 applications with wallets and smart contracts on the network. However, Sun’s post did not announce a TRON product, integration, or roadmap update.

TRON (TRX) was trading at $0.28, down 0.6% over the past 24 hours. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around TRX remained in ‘neutral’ territory, as chatter levels around it remained ‘high’ over the past day.

Web 4.0 And Autonomous AI Systems

Sigil Wen, an AI engineer, described last week that Web 4.0 represents a stage of the internet where autonomous AI systems operate independently on blockchain networks. Wen said he built “the first AI that earns its existence, self-improves, and replicates without a human,” referring to a system called “The Automaton.”

He noted that the system owns a wallet, pays for its own compute resources, deploys products to generate income, and can replicate itself. Wen presented the Automaton as an example of Web 4.0 AI agents that transacted, earned, and operated directly within on-chain financial systems.

OpenClaw Project

The OpenClaw project, which focused on autonomous AI agents operating on-chain on Base, referenced conversations about agents creating and managing their own crypto tokens on its Reddit-style platform, Moltbook. The discussions centered on agents controlling wallets, deploying contracts, and interacting with decentralized finance protocols without direct human intervention.

Some have further explained that he gave an AI agent on OpenClaw control of an X account and that the agent launched its own cryptocurrency, generating fees.

Separately, Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich said on Monday that AI agents will transact in digital assets and “hold Bitcoin,” arguing that machines will route around traditional banking infrastructure.

