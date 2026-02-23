He said he can use licenses to do absolutely “terrible” things, especially to those countries that have been ripping off the U.S. for many decades.

President Donald Trump on Monday said that the Supreme Court “unwittingly” gave him far more powers and strength after striking down his tariff policy last week.

“Our incompetent supreme court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves,” he said in a post on Truth Social, while excluding the three justices who dissented against the apex court’s decision.

“For one thing, I can use Licenses to do absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades,” he added.

