President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tariff on imports globally and indicated that he could lift the rate to 15%.

Retail sentiment around Trump Media & Technology stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory in Monday’s premarket.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is drawing heightened attention on Monday as investors weigh the potential fallout from newly imposed tariffs and broader global trade measures.

President Donald Trump moved swiftly after the Supreme Court struck down his previous tariff program, imposing a 10% tariff on imports globally for 150 days. Soon after, he signaled on social media that he could lift the rate to 15%.

Supreme Court’s Tariff Ruling

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s tariffs, citing that he exceeded his authority by invoking an emergency-powers law. The court observed that the United States is not engaged in armed conflict with all nations and pointed out that the government has not justified the tariffs as a use of the president’s authority to wage war.

“The Government thus concedes, as it must, that the President enjoys no inherent authority to impose tariffs during peacetime,” the court said.

According to a Bloomberg report, the White House has sought to project confidence, saying that revenue collection and ongoing trade negotiations remain intact despite the court’s intervention and skepticism from overseas partners.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Trump Media & Technology stock traded inched 0.4% lower in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

DJT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 23, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said the stock is facing a ‘Trump and dump’ scenario.

Another user voiced frustration with the stock, predicting further downside amid the tariff discussions.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said, “Our incompetent supreme court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Merger Commitment

Trump Media comprises the Truth Social platform, the video streaming service Truth+, and the fintech unit Truth.Fi, as well as holding over $2 billion worth of Bitcoin. In December, the company agreed to merge with nuclear technology company TAE Technologies, in a $6 billion deal.

Consequently, the two companies announced in January that they had begun selecting a site for their first fusion power plant. The combined company expects to begin construction in 2026 on an initial 50-megawatt (MWe) electric facility. Future fusion plants are projected to have significantly larger capacities, ranging from 350 to 500 MWe.

DJT stock has declined by over 60% in the last 12 months.

