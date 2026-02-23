The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to surge more than 500% due to the initial deliveries under a recently awarded U.S. government subcontract.

Shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. (SPAI) jumped 8% in pre-market trading on Monday after the company said it expects first-quarter 2026 revenue to surge more than 500%, driven by initial deliveries under a recently awarded U.S. government subcontract.

The contract supports the deployment of the company’s AI-powered Edge Processing platform, which enables real-time drone-based situational awareness and threat detection.

The award represents a $1 million subcontract and formally established the company as an active U.S. government supplier, the company said.

Safe Pro had reported a revenue of $184,802 and a net loss of around $4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Door Open For Follow-On Orders

Safe Pro’s Chairman and CEO, Dan Erdberg, believes the milestone positions the company for follow-on production orders and broader program expansion.

“We believe global demand for AI-enabled drone intelligence and American defense technology is entering a sustained growth cycle. Initial government revenue validates our technology platform and positions Safe Pro for continued operational expansion,” Erdberg said.

Last Friday, Safe Pro stated that the development and low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the systems were funded by Ondas (ONDS) and Unusual Machines (UMAC).

Last December, Safe Pro and Ondas completed a pilot program in the Middle East that used AI to support demining operations, validating Safe Pro’s SPOTD (Safe Pro Object Threat Detection) system’s ability to identify explosive threats from aerial imagery. The company also filed a patent application for its AI-powered computer vision technology.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for SPAI on Stocktwits changed to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said they are bullish about the development and expect to go long.

Year-to-date, the stock has shed around 5%.

