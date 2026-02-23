The new Zepbound KwikPen can be purchased by cash-paying customers through LillyDirect, Eli Lilly’s direct-to-customer website.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Monday announced a new version of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound, available in a KwikPen with a month’s supply.

The new Zepbound KwikPen can be purchased by cash-paying customers through LillyDirect, Eli Lilly’s direct-to-customer website. The new Zepbound KwikPen starts at $299 for the lowest dose.

Eli Lilly shares were up nearly 4% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

