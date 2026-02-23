The company recently bought 592 Bitcoin for $39.8 million, following the sale of 297,940 Class A shares through its at-the-market program.

Strategy (MSTR) announced on Monday that it sold almost 298,000 shares and used the money to buy more Bitcoin.

The company stated that between February 17 and February 22, 2026, it sold 297,940 Class A shares through its at-the-market (ATM) program, bringing in about $39.7 million. The money was used to buy 592 Bitcoin at an average price of $67,286 per BTC, totaling about $39.8 million, including fees.

With this new purchase, Strategy now owns 717,722 BTC in total. The company revealed it has bought its Bitcoin for a total of $54.56 billion, with an average price of $76,020 per Bitcoin. The company said that as of February 22, it had about $37.4 billion in securities that could be sold through its ATM programs in the future. That includes $20.3 billion in STRK stock and $7.8 billion in MSTR stock.

Strategy (MSTR) was trading down 2.25% in the pre-market session. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR dropped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ zone over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely low’ chatter levels.

