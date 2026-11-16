Lee suggested that investors may be selling ETH to raise cash ahead of Anthropic’s planned IPO and amid market developments involving Nvidia.

Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee said Ethereum’s 28% decline over the past two weeks resembles its sell-off ahead of the SpaceX IPO in June.

Lee noted that Ethereum fell 39% over an eight-week period ahead of both the SpaceX and Anthropic IPOs.

Bitmine said it acquired 7,653 ETH over the past week, bringing its total holdings to approximately 6.08 million tokens.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Chairman Tom Lee said on Monday that Ethereum’s (ETH) recent decline may be following a pattern seen ahead of the SpaceX (SPCX) IPO earlier this year, adding that investors could be selling the cryptocurrency to raise cash before Anthropic’s (ANT) planned stock market debut.

Ether (ETH) has fallen 28% over the past two weeks and 39% over the past eight weeks, according to Lee. "This waterfall decline in price is not consistent with what we view as the relatively positive cadence of fundamental developments,” said Lee.

According to him, Nvidia’s (NVDA) sell-off last week following former CEO Jensen Huang’s exit and the upcoming Anthropic IPO are putting pressure on liquidity. He drew a comparison with Ethereum’s performance ahead of SpaceX’s $75 billion IPO in June.

“In our view, external factors could be weighing on ETH prices, including the recent developments on Nvidia (triggering margin selling, particularly in Asia) and also the upcoming Anthropic IPO as investors raise cash ahead of the sizable equity offering.” – Tom Lee, Chairman, Bitmine Immersion Technologies

Tom Lee Compares Ethereum’s Slide With Pre-SpaceX IPO Sell-Off

He pointed out that in the eight weeks before the SpaceX offering, ETH fell 39%, including a 29% decline in the final two weeks. The cryptocurrency reached its low three trading days before SpaceX priced its shares, according to Lee.

He said Ethereum has now posted a similar decline ahead of Anthropic’s expected IPO, with the token down 39% over eight weeks and 28% over the latest two-week period.

“In other words, the price action of ETH recently seems to mirror ETH prior to SpaceX IPO,” Lee stated.

Anthropic is expected to price its IPO on November 18, with trading expected to begin the following day. Lee’s comparison is based on the timing and scale of the two declines, rather than evidence that Ethereum will follow the same recovery pattern.

Bitmine Inches Closer To 5% Of Ethereum Supply Goal

Bitmine said it acquired 7,653 ETH over the past week, bringing its total holdings to approximately 6.08 million tokens. That represents 4.97% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, leaving the company just 0.03 percentage points short of its goal of accumulating 5% of the total supply.

The company said it had staked 5.23 million ETH, valued at approximately $9.5 billion and representing around 86% of its Ethereum holdings.

BMNR stock fell over 5% in morning trade on Monday and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the company trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price rose 2% in the last 24 hours after last week’s sell-off, which brought the leading altcoin below the $2,000 mark. At the time of writing, the leading altcoin was trading at around $1,800. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past day, alongside ‘high’ levels of chatter.

Read also: Elon Musk, Trump, Kress, Nvidia’s Board On Jensen Huang’s Exit: Mag 7 Voices This Week

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<