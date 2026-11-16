A Stocktwits poll found that 68% of the respondents, as of this writing, do not plan to buy Anthropic shares in its IPO.

The poll showed that just 19% said they would buy Anthropic shares in its IPO, while 13% remained undecided.

Retail sentiment around ANT remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, even though most poll respondents said they would sit out the offering.

Reported IPO orders have reached close to seven times the number of shares available, up from roughly six times earlier last week, according to Bloomberg.

Anthropic’s (ANT) initial public offering is reportedly attracting heavy demand, but most retail traders on Stocktwits say they have no plans to buy shares in the offering, according to a platform poll.

The ongoing poll showed that of the 6,200 respondents, 68% do not plan to buy the IPO, while 19% said they would. Another 13% remained undecided, saying they wanted to wait for the final pricing before making a decision. Anthropic is expected to price its IPO on Wednesday and begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

An ongoing poll on Stocktwits asking retail users if they plan on buying ANT stock once Anthropic prices its IPO on Wednesday on November 16 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits.

Retail sentiment around ANT stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, while message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels. The poll, however, points to a gap between positive sentiment toward the company and investors’ willingness to participate in the listing.

ANT stock retail sentiment on November 16 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail Traders Question IPO Valuation, Timing

Some Stocktwits users expressed skepticism about the reported demand, questioning whether the offering’s valuation leaves enough room for further gains. Others said they would rather wait for the stock to pull back after its debut, while some dismissed the IPO as a distraction from other market events.

One user questioned why the company would go public at a valuation that had reportedly been reduced from earlier expectations.

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Other respondents said they would wait for a significant decline before considering a purchase. One characterized the IPO as a potential source of market volatility, while another joked that the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on Thursday mattered more than the listing.

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Anthropic IPO Demand Nears 7 Times Shares On Offer

The retail hesitation contrasts with the reported demand for the offering. Orders have reached close to seven times the number of shares available, according to Bloomberg, up from roughly six times earlier last week.

Anthropic is offering 825 million Class A shares at a price range of $70 to $78 apiece, which could raise as much as $64.4 billion. A separate $26 billion private placement would bring the combined fundraising total to as much as $90.4 billion.

At the top of the proposed range, Anthropic would carry a fully diluted valuation of about $1.4 trillion. Bankers are reportedly considering pricing the shares above the range, a move that could push the valuation to $1.5 trillion or higher.

Strategists Say The Weeks After The IPO Matter More

Market strategists have cautioned that the first day of trading may offer only a limited indication of how investors view Anthropic’s valuation and the broader AI trade.

“I think a poor debut would be a break moment for AI,” Marta Norton, chief investment strategist at Empower, told CNBC on Monday, pointing to the strength of reported demand.

However, she added that the stock’s performance after the listing would be more revealing. “It’s not so much what happens this week as what happens in subsequent weeks,” she said.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, said investors should be mindful of the historical pattern of major IPOs, which can see an initial surge followed by a period of weakness. “Just be aware you’re going to have a pop and probably some weakness looking at history with major IPOs,” he said. “I’m not saying this one’s going down 50%.”

Anthropic’s debut also comes one day after Nvidia (NVDA) reports quarterly results on Tuesday after the market close. Strategists have identified the chipmaker’s earnings and the IPO as two key events likely to shape sentiment toward the AI trade this week.

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