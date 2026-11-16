The company announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 APPROACH study evaluating HLP003 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder.

According to the firm, the study showed statistically significant improvements in response and remission rates, beginning as early as Day 2 and maintained through Week 12.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2027, Helus Pharma reported a net loss of $103.1 million, compared with $33.7 million in the year-ago period.

HLP004’s planned Phase 2 monotherapy study for generalized anxiety disorder is expected to begin in Q1 2027 and enroll approximately 144 adults.

Helus Pharma (HELP) shares drew significant investor attention in Monday’s premarket trade after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter 2027 results and announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 APPROACH study evaluating HLP003 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD).

However, the company reported a wider net loss of $103.1 million for the quarter, compared with $33.7 million in the year-ago period. The firm’s cash used in operating activities was $35.3 million, compared with $34.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Helus Pharma had $171.1 million in cash as of Sept. 30, 2026.

The company attributed the higher operating cash flow and expenses compared with the prior-year period to the continued advancement of its APPROACH, EMBRACE and EXTEND Phase 3 trials.

HELP shares traded 14% higher at the time of writing.

Helus Pharma Reports Positive Phase 3 Results For Depression Drug

The company also announced positive topline results from its phase 3 APPROACH study, which evaluated HP003 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder.

According to the firm, the study showed statistically significant improvements in response and remission rates, beginning as early as Day 2 and maintained through Week 12.

Helus Pharma stated that HLP003 was generally well tolerated and that most adverse events were mild to moderate, transient, and primarily limited to the day of dosing. Three HLP003 treatment-related serious adverse events were reported, with no new safety signals identified.

CEO Michael Halstead said, "We believe these data demonstrate a therapeutic profile that has the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients."

HLP004 Phase 2 Study Expected To Begin In Q1 2027

Helus Pharma outlined the design of its upcoming Phase 2 monotherapy study of HLP004 for the potential treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). The company expects the study to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The study is expected to enroll approximately 144 adults with GAD and will evaluate two 30 mg doses of HLP004 administered three weeks apart against an inactive placebo.

Separately, a drug development candidate for the HLP005 program in the second half of 2027.

How Retail Views HELP

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with ‘extremely high’ message volume in the past 24 hours. HELP was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

HELP shares have gained approximately 8.4% year to date.

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