The deal marks BXDC’s first investment and aligns with its strategy of acquiring high-quality, stabilized data centers leased to major cloud providers under long-term contracts.

AWS will retain a 25% interest and lease back 100% of the portfolio, comprising 13 newly constructed powered shells across two data center campuses.

The agreement carries a 7% initial capitalization rate and a 12-year initial lease term, extendable to 32 years.

BXDC targets newly built, income-generating data centers leased to investment-grade hyperscale tenants under long-term contracts.

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (BXDC) said Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 75% majority interest in two joint ventures with Amazon's (AMZN) cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), in a transaction valued at approximately $5 billion.

The joint ventures will own 13 newly constructed powered shells across two AWS data center campuses. AWS will retain a 25% interest and lease back the entire portfolio on a triple net basis.

“The transaction represents BXDC’s inaugural investment and advances its strategy of acquiring and owning high-quality, stabilized data centers leased to leading cloud provider customers on long-term contracts,” Blackstone said.

At the time of this writing, BXDC stock was up over 7% in Monday's pre-market, while AMZN stock was marginally in the red.

AWS To Lease Back Entire Portfolio

AWS will lease back the entire portfolio for an initial 12-year term, extendable to 32 years. The lease will be on a triple net basis, meaning AWS will cover property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs in addition to rent.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, and it carries an initial capitalization rate of 7%, meaning the first year's base rent represents 7% of the portfolio's approximately $5 billion gross value.

BXDC focuses on acquiring newly constructed, income-generating, stabilized data center properties leased to investment-grade hyperscale tenants on long-term contracts. The company is externally managed by a Blackstone (BX) affiliate.

Blackstone Plans To Deploy IPO Proceeds

Nick Pell, CEO and president of BXDC, said the quality, basis, and tenant profile of the assets make the transaction “an attractive match for the deployment of our IPO proceeds.”

Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of AWS Infrastructure, said the company remains focused on expanding its infrastructure to meet growing customer demand. He also highlighted AWS' focus on local employment, free workforce training programs and community priorities as it expands.

What Retail Thinks About AMZN, BXDC Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment around AMZN stock was ‘bearish’, while sentiment around BXDC stock remained ‘neutral’.

So far this year, Amazon shares have risen nearly 18%, while BXDC stock has fallen over 15% over the same period.

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