Kunst expects a strong market debut for Anthropic but questions whether its valuation is justified, as Wall Street prepares for a potentially record-setting AI listing.

Kunst said she doubts there would be a substantial shift of investment directly from Nvidia into Anthropic.

She said cheaper compute could benefit Alphabet and Meta, but not companies like Anthropic.

CFRA’s Angelo Zino said Anthropic might be the best indicator for the health of the AI ecosystem.

Cleo Capital Managing Director Sarah Kunst expects Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) to deliver a strong debut, but flagged the artificial intelligence (AI) company's high valuation.

“I think we'll see a large pop on IPO and then a steady price climb. They may beat the market, but they aren't immune to burst bubbles,” Kunst told Bloomberg on Monday.

Kunst said she expected a “very nice IPO” for Anthropic but doubted there would be a major rotation of investment from Nvidia (NVDA) into the AI startup. Investors had known the listing was coming and had “likely already adjusted their portfolio allocations”, she said.

Selling pressure on Nvidia could contribute to demand for Anthropic shares but was unlikely to be the main driver, she added.

Anthropic is “overpriced still,” she added, extending her concerns to OpenAI and SpaceX. Kunst said even their most optimistic revenue growth projections make current valuations difficult to justify, although she added, “I don't think they're going away or that they're worthless.”

“Being a good company, a solid company, does not mean that you are worth what people are currently paying for you,” she said.

Anthropic's IPO Seen As Test For AI Trade

Anthropic's upcoming listing comes amid heightened scrutiny around AI financing and valuations, as investors question the sustainability of the AI infra spending boom and demand for compute.

“It's extremely important because they might be the best indicator for the health of the AI ecosystem,” Angelo Zino, senior vice president and head of technology at CFRA, told Bloomberg.

Zino said Anthropic's ability to monetize AI could become as important to investors as Nvidia's performance following Jensen Huang's departure.

Anthropic is targeting a fully diluted valuation of about $1.4 trillion. The company and selling shareholders are offering 825 million shares at $70 to $78 apiece, potentially raising $64.4 billion.

A separate $26 billion private placement could bring the combined amount to $90.4 billion, exceeding SpaceX's $75 billion base offering. IPO pricing is expected Wednesday, while the potential Nasdaq debut under the ticker ANT is expected on Thursday.

Kunst Sees Pressure On Compute Prices

Asked whether chip prices could lose pricing power, Kunst said the market was likely approaching a peak. She suggested customer demand might soften as businesses reassess AI spending and explore open-source and open-weight alternatives.

Kunst said cheaper computing could benefit Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta (META), whose businesses generate advertising revenue. However, she said that could be less favorable for companies such as Anthropic, “where their entire business is people pay us for compute.”

Asked whether the AI bubble was bursting, Kunst expressed hope that it was “just slowly letting air out,” noting that the sector's previous steep upward price trajectory had weakened.

See Also: Fed’s Barr Warns AI Investment Reversal Could Trigger ‘Self-Reinforcing Fire Sales’

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