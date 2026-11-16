Anthropic’s IPO is expected to price Wednesday and begin trading on the Nasdaq Thursday, with reports indicating orders are about seven times the shares on offer.

Empower’s Marta Norton said the stock’s performance in the weeks after listing will be more revealing than its first trading session.

Carson Group’s Ryan Detrick cautioned that major IPOs have often risen on their first day before weakening in the following year, citing a review of 35 listings.

Nvidia’s quarterly results, due Tuesday, and Anthropic’s IPO are expected to be key near-term events for AI investor sentiment.

Anthropic’s initial public offering this week may be less important than how the stock performs in the weeks that follow, one market strategist said, noting that strong demand makes a positive debut likely but does little to settle longer-term questions about the AI trade.

“I think a poor debut would be a break moment for AI,” Marta Norton, chief investment strategist at Empower, told CNBC on Monday. However, she noted reports that orders have reached roughly seven times the number of shares on offer.

“It’s not so much what happens this week as what happens in subsequent weeks,” she said.

Anthropic is expected to price its IPO Wednesday and begin trading Thursday on Nasdaq. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on ANT stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past week, accompanied by retail chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

ANT stock retail sentiment on November 16 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Strong IPO Demand May Set Up A Positive Debut

Anthropic is offering 825 million Class A shares at a price range of $70 to $78 apiece. At the top of the range, the offering could raise about $64.4 billion. Combined with a separate $26 billion private placement, total proceeds could reach approximately $90.4 billion. The proposed price range implies a fully diluted valuation of up to about $1.4 trillion.

Orders have reportedly reached about seven times the number of shares available, Bloomberg reported. That level of demand points to strong interest in the offering and could support an upbeat first day of trading.

However, according to Norton, the debut itself will reveal relatively little about the durability of investor appetite for AI. “The longer-term revelations that it brings around AI demand” and “the volatility that we see there” are the questions, she said.

History Suggests A Pop, Then Weakness

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, said investors should be prepared for the possibility that an initial jump gives way to a period of weakness.

“Just be aware you’re going to have a pop and probably some weakness looking at history with major IPOs,” he said. “I’m not saying this one’s going down 50%.”

Detrick cited a review of 35 major IPOs dating back to Google’s 2004 debut. The analysis reportedly found a median first-day gain of about 30%, followed by an average decline approaching 50% over the next 52 weeks.

Nvidia Earnings, AI Financing Add To The Test

Anthropic’s IPO comes one day after Nvidia (NVDA) reports third-quarter results on Tuesday after the market close. Analysts expect the chipmaker to post revenue of about $108 billion. The results will provide another indication of whether spending across the AI ecosystem is holding up.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said Nvidia’s earnings and Anthropic’s debut will be the two events most likely to shape sentiment this week.

“Those two events: the Nvidia earnings number and Anthropic IPO. That’s what’s going to set the tone,” Shah said. “If we’re going to get good news, this should hopefully settle nerves going forward.”

However, like Detrick, she also cautioned that any relief could prove temporary, but for different reasons. According to Shah, uncertainty around AI monetization and sector financing could continue to drive market swings.

Anthropic’s $26 billion private placement reportedly includes investments from technology partners such as Nvidia and Google.

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