TG Therapeutics reported that six-year data showed nearly 90% of patients on continuous Briumvi remained free of disability progression.

TG Therapeutics launched the NextInMS platform to support people living with multiple sclerosis.

Briumvi remains the key growth driver, with the company guiding to $825 million to $850 million in global revenue from the drug in 2026.

Wall Street sees upside, with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs pointing to roughly 59% and 35% upside, respectively, from the stock’s last close.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. sparked heightened retail chatter on Monday after unveiling a new multiple sclerosis (MS) awareness collaboration with Christina Applegate, which debuted during Super Bowl LX.

TG Launches NextInMS Platform

The company launched NextInMS.com, a new platform designed to encourage open and informed conversations among people living with MS, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

Applegate, who has been living with MS for five years, is leading the campaign and will share personal perspectives on navigating the disease and making long-term decisions. TG Therapeutics said the platform will also feature educational content from MS experts.

Briumvi Fuels 2026 Growth Outlook

The campaign comes as TG Therapeutics continues to build momentum around Briumvi, its approved treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company reported preliminary full-year 2025 global revenue of about $616 million, driven largely by Briumvi, which generated $594 million in U.S. net product revenue. Fourth-quarter U.S. net product revenue was estimated at roughly $182 million.

The company also guided to a full-year 2026 total global revenue of $875 million to $900 million, including $825 million to $850 million in U.S. net product revenue from Briumvi. The company said it expects growth to be supported by ongoing commercial execution and efforts to further improve treatment convenience.

Last year, TG Therapeutics completed enrollment in the Phase 3 Enhance trial evaluating a simplified intravenous dosing schedule for Briumvi, with topline data expected in mid-2026. The company also plans to announce pivotal topline data for a self-administered subcutaneous formulation around year-end 2026 or early 2027, alongside additional exploratory studies that could expand Briumvi’s use beyond multiple sclerosis.

TG Therapeutics' six-year results showed that nearly 90% of patients on continuous Briumvi treatment remained free from disability progression, with a low annualized relapse rate and no new safety signals reported over extended follow-up.

Wall Street Sees Upside In TGTX Stock

Earlier this month, JPMorgan lowered its price target on TG Therapeutics to $46 from $49, implying a 59% upside from the stock’s last close, while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $39 from $37, implying a 35% upside from current levels, and reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating. The brokerage pointed to the company’s 2026 revenue guidance and progress in the Briumvi program.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TGTX was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

TGTX sentiment and message volume as of February 9 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “TG actually partnered with Christina Applegate. She brings her authentic lived experience, it will expand brand visibility more than ever, build MORE trust with patients and providers, and will support B organically. Huge win for TG. If MW wanted to, its an easy sale from here..”

Another user speculated that greater visibility around Christina Applegate’s treatment experience with TG Therapeutics could further boost the stock, saying, “TG rockets with even more impressive sales.”

TGTX stock has declined 14% over the past 12 months.

