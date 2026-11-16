Tesla plans to construct an additional production facility at its German gigafactory with the aim of producing a million units of its Cybercab robotaxis there, Reuters reported.

The EV giant plans to submit an application for building permits for the project before the end of the year and commence construction in the first half of 2027, as per the report.

The expansion plans come on the heels of the company inviting select customers to purchase Cybercabs for personal use for $29,990 upfront and a monthly autonomy subscription cost of $299.

Giga Berlin primarily builds Tesla’s best-selling Model Y SUV to supply more than 30 markets.



EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is reportedly planning a €3 billion ($3.3 billion) investment in its German plant as it seeks to expand Cybercab production outside the U.S.

According to a report from Reuters on Monday, Tesla plans to construct an additional production facility at its German gigafactory with the aim of producing a million units of its Cybercab robotaxis there. The Cybercab is Tesla’s dedicated robotaxi offering with no steering wheel or pedals. Production is currently limited to the company’s gigafactory in Texas.

The EV giant plans to submit an application for building permits for the project before the end of the year and commence construction in the first half of 2027, as per the report. Production is reportedly set to begin in 2029. Tesla did not immediately respond to Stocktwits’s request for comment.

TSLA stock was trading 2% lower at the time of writing.

TSLA Scales Cybercab

The expansion plans come on the heels of the company inviting select customers to purchase Cybercabs for personal use for $29,990 upfront and a monthly autonomy subscription cost of $299.

The vehicle was previously limited to Tesla’s own robotaxi fleet. The company said on its earnings call last month that they were also looking to get Cybercabs to fleet customers by the end of this year. However, a vast majority of Cybercabs will essentially be Tesla-owned, they noted.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also announced that the company will wind down the production of its stainless steel Cybertruck at its gigafactory in Texas by next summer to pave the way for increased production of the Cybercab. The Cybercab is key to Musk’s vision of turning the company into artificial intelligence and robotics in addition to automotive production.

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Germany is meanwhile the company’s only facility in Europe. Opened in 2022, the facility currently primarily builds Tesla’s best-selling Model Y SUV to supply more than 30 markets. The existing facility's installed capacity is more than 375,000 vehicles.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the $300 monthly subscription cost makes the Cybercab not worth owning for customers looking to buy it for personal use.

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Other users meanwhile speculated about the potential Tesla-SpaceX merger and its repercussions for shareholders of the two companies.

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TSLA stock has dropped 15% year-to-date.

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