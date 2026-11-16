The $1.6 billion multi-year order covers solid rocket motors and ignition safety devices essential to Lockheed Martin's production of PAC-3 MSE interceptors.

The award is part of Northrop Grumman's broader agreements, announced in August, worth more than $3 billion, which included a $2 billion PAC-3 MSE framework and a separate $1 billion THAAD components agreement.

Northrop said it has committed more than $2 billion to munitions technologies and facilities since 2019, including over $1 billion for solid rocket motor production.

The award supports the Department of War's Acquisition Transformation Strategy and accelerates deliveries of solid rocket motors to U.S. and allied forces.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) announced on Monday that it secured a $1.6 billion multi-year order to ramp up production of solid rocket motors and essential components for the U.S. Army's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) program.

The award directly supports the Department of War's Acquisition Transformation Strategy and accelerates delivery of the motors to U.S. and allied forces.

“This award translates that commitment into greater scale, so we can deliver more PAC-3 MSE interceptors to U.S. and allied forces faster,” said Ben Davies, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems.

NOC shares traded marginally lower at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the stock remained in the ‘Bearish’ territory.

What Does The Award Cover?

The multi-year order covers solid rocket motors and ignition safety devices used in Lockheed Martin's production of PAC-3 MSE interceptors. Northrop manufactures the dual-pulse solid rocket motor that powers the interceptor at its Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in Rocket Center, West Virginia. The motor provides increased maneuverability and extended range.

The PAC-3 MSE is a hit-to-kill interceptor deployed within the Patriot air and missile defense system. It is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, air-breathing threats, and unmanned aerial systems.

The latest order is part of Northrop Grumman's broader agreements worth more than $3 billion, announced in August with the Department of War and Lockheed Martin. Those agreements included a $2 billion multi-year framework for PAC-3 MSE components and a separate $1 billion framework to increase production of components for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

Northrop's Production Capacity And Investments

Northrop said it has doubled solid rocket motor capacity at its Utah facilities since 2021, nearly tripled capacity at its Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in West Virginia, and increased capacity by 25% at its Elkton, Maryland, facility.

Davies said the company has committed more than $2 billion to munitions technologies and facilities since 2019, including over $1 billion for solid rocket motor production.

Northrop also reported delivering more than 1.3 million rocket motors worldwide, drawing on seven decades of propulsion experience.

NOC shares have declined approximately 3.3% year to date.

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