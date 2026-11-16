Barclays lowered its price target on Summit Therapeutics to $18 from $20 while maintaining an 'Equal Weight' rating, according to The Fly.

Citi lowered its price target on Summit Therapeutics to $42 from $43 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly.

Jefferies maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a $30 price target.

Eleven of the 16 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’, while five rate it ‘Hold’, according to Koyfin.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) drew investor attention on Monday after Barclays and Citi cut their price targets following the FDA's complete response letter (CRL) for its ivonescimab application for the treatment of lung cancer.

According to The Fly, Barclays analyst Etzer Darout lowered the price target on Summit Therapeutics to $18 from $20, while maintaining an 'Equal Weight' rating. Meanwhile, Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz also lowered the target to $42 from $43, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating.

On Sunday, Summit disclosed that the FDA had issued a CRL for its application seeking approval of ivonescimab in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had previously received EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment.

SMMT shares traded 11% lower at the time of writing.

What Are Analysts Saying?

According to The Fly, Barclays said the CRL has limited direct valuation impact on Summit's shares. However, Darout noted that the regulatory setback could have more meaningful implications for the company's lung cancer program, given what seems to be a higher FDA efficacy bar.

Citi cited the CRL for ivonescimab in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as the reason for its price-target reduction, The Fly reported.

Earlier, Investing.com reported that Jefferies reiterated its 'Buy' rating and $30 price target on Summit Therapeutics, saying the FDA's CRL was largely anticipated by investors and that downside could be limited.

Eleven of the 16 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’, while five rate it ‘Hold’, according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price targets range from $11.72 to $42.20, with an average of $29.57.

Why Did The FDA Issue The CRL?

The FDA said the application did not establish substantial evidence of effectiveness because the Phase 3 HARMONi trial failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS).

Although ivonescimab plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant progression-free survival (PFS) benefit, the FDA said this alone did not support a favorable benefit-risk profile for approval.

Summit said it plans to continue developing ivonescimab in other treatment settings, including first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer.

How Retail Views SMMT

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory , with ‘extremely high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours. SMMT was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

SMMT shares have dropped over 30% year-to-date.

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