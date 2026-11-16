Trump said there was “a big group of people” who wanted Huang back at the helm of the chipmaker.

Trump suggested he “might” raise the matter involving Huang and former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his Asia trip.

The President also acknowledged that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick “might have delayed” placing Megaspeed on the U.S. export blacklist to avoid “a blowup with China.”

Trump said he planned to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, while noting that he may also meet with Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he “would certainly not mind” seeing Jensen Huang return as CEO of Nvidia (NVDA), and suggested he might raise the matter involving the former chief executive and a suspected Chinese intelligence operation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I might,” said Trump, speaking to reporters outside the White House before leaving on a trip to Asia when asked if he was planning to confront Xi over alleged spying involving Huang and Nvidia. “I would certainly not mind seeing that,” he added on seeing Huang back at the helm of Nvidia.

NVDA stock was down 2% in morning trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Trump Backs Huang’s Possible Return To Nvidia

Trump said there was broad support for Huang returning to lead the chipmaker. “He could return. There’s a big group of people that would like him to return,” Trump said. “That certainly isn’t a bad idea.”

The comments follow Trump’s remarks last week that he had recommended Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook for the position.

Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress became interim CEO. Nvidia has not publicly confirmed that Huang is being considered for a return.

Trump Acknowledges Disagreement Over Megaspeed Export Blacklist

Trump also addressed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s claim that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had delayed placing Singapore-based Megaspeed International on the U.S. export blacklist.

He said Lutnick “might have delayed it,” citing the risk of “a blowup with China.”

“We’re having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it,” Trump said. “One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blowup with China.”

The dispute centers on allegations that Megaspeed helped route advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese customers in violation of U.S. export controls. The Justice Department is investigating whether the company violated those restrictions. Megaspeed has said it takes export-control compliance seriously and has cooperated with U.S. inspections.

Trump Leaves Door Open To Discussing Allegations With Xi

Trump said he would meet Xi during his Asia trip. He also said he planned to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and “may meet with Kim Jong Un also.”

When asked about allegations that Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive, was a Chinese spy, Trump questioned whether she had been identified as one. “I don’t know that she’s a spy at all. Nobody’s proven that,” he said.

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