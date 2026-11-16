POET reported record quarterly revenue of $1.03 million, up 244% year over year, as management outlined plans to expand production capacity in 2027.

POET ended the quarter with $774.3 million in cash and short-term investments, while operating activities used $12.7 million.

The firm expects to ship its current optical-engine backlog, including 30,000 engines targeted for 2026, by the second quarter of 2027.

POET expects fourth-quarter optical-engine shipments to exceed its combined shipments during the first nine months of 2026.

Shares of POET Technologies (POET) plunged on Monday despite the AI-focused optical technology company reporting positive third-quarter earnings and announcing plans to expand its manufacturing capacity.

POET’s revenue rose 244% year-over-year to a record $1.03 million, above the $0.70 million consensus estimate tracked by Fiscal.ai. The Toronto-based company reported a net loss of $7.6 million, compared with a loss of $11.3 million in the previous quarter.

CFO Giovanni Pacelli said the reported net loss narrowed partly because of a $6.4 million non-cash gain from revaluing warrants. Excluding warrant revaluation, POET's non-IFRS net loss was $13.9 million, compared with $7 million a year earlier.

At the time of writing, POET shares were down over 11%, while the stock ranked among the trending tickers on Stocktwits

What Management Said About Production

POET Technologies Chairman and CEO Suresh Venkatesan attributed the company's seventh consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth to customer programs transitioning into production after years of development.

During the quarter, POET received a $2.4 million purchase order from an existing customer and signed a development agreement with a Tier 1 laser company. “We expect to ship our current backlog of optical engines, including the 30,000 engines we had targeted for 2026, by the second quarter of 2027,” he said.

Venkatesan cited tighter wafer and component supplies and challenges in ramping production yields with new technology. POET has committed tools to increase monthly wafer capacity from approximately 120 to 1,250 wafers, potentially reaching 1,500 with planned productivity improvements.

“We are scaling capacity approximately tenfold in both wafers and engine assembly to serve the seven of our nine active customers we expect to move into production in 2027, and we have grown the team to 164 people to run it,” the CEO said.

What The Latest Quarter Shows

POET ended the September quarter with $774.3 million in cash and short-term investments, down from $796.3 million at the end of June. Operating activities used $12.7 million in cash during the quarter, compared with $12.2 million in the second quarter.

POET expects fourth-quarter optical-engine shipments to exceed its combined shipments during the first nine months of 2026. Its new engine assembly line is targeted to be manufacturing-ready by mid-2027, while customer qualification remains a factor in production timing.

Retail Investors’ Sentiment Around POET Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around POET stock remained ‘bullish’ amid high user message volume.

POET stock retail sentiment on November 16, as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far in 2026, POET shares have plunged over 35%. In comparison, the Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF (CHPX), which holds the stock, has risen over 33% during this period.

See Also: US Tightens Restrictions On Remote Access To Advanced AI Computing Power

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<