Morgan Stanley's top equity strategist predicted the U.S. stock rally will power through next year, raising his 2027 S&P 500 forecast by 700 points.

Morgan Stanley raised its 12-month target for the S&P 500 from 8,000 to 8,700, representing a 15% upside from Friday's closing level.

Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson points to strong corporate earnings, stabilizing interest rate volatility, cooling oil prices and ongoing artificial intelligence spending as key growth drivers.

Wilson favors cyclical sectors and named the industrials sector as top pick.

Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s top equity strategist, is betting that the U.S. equity bull market has enough strength to push into a fifth consecutive year, even as interest rate pressure and risks around incessant AI capex spending places the S&P 500 on-track for its third consecutive month lower.

In a Monday note to investors cited by CNBC, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson increased his 12-month price target for the S&P 500 from 8,000 to 8,700, projecting a 15% gain from the benchmark index's Friday closing price of 7,561.67.

“Healthy EPS growth, lower oil, stabilizing rate volatility, continued AI investment and adoption as well as valuations below fair value support the 2027 outlook,” Wilson wrote to clients.

The S&P 500 eased about 1.3%, the Nasdaq 100 lost nearly 2% and the Dow Jones index fell 0.8% in midday trading on Monday.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ across SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones ETF (DIA), which track the benchmark indices.

Economic Drivers Behind The Forecast

Wilson said his optimistic outlook relied on a stabilizing economic environment following what he called a "mid cycle transition." He noted that while overall economic growth rates were moderating as the Federal Reserve shifted toward a hawkish stance, several foundational factors remain favorable for equities.

Many Federal Reserve officials last week doubled down on the hawkish rhetoric as markets factor in a definite rate hike in December. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller publicly endorsed a potential half-percentage-point rate hike if inflation momentum persists, a sentiment echoed by Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee last week.

Specifically, Wilson highlighted robust earnings per share growth, declining crude oil prices, reduced volatility in interest rates and sustained corporate investment in artificial intelligence. He added that current market valuations sit below fair value, leaving room for share prices to appreciate.

Navigating The Recent Pullback

The bullish projection arrives during a sluggish stretch for U.S. equities. The S&P 500 is on track for its third straight month lower, weighed down by investor skepticism regarding the longevity of the artificial intelligence boom, concerns over tighter Federal Reserve policy, and elevated oil prices that have pressured consumer costs.

Despite the recent downturn, Wilson advised clients to view the dip as a strategic entry point rather than a sign of a prolonged slump. He noted that the correction has brought the index close to Morgan Stanley's anticipated support range of 7,100 to 7,300, establishing a foundation for the next upward climb, though he acknowledged a brief retest of those lows remains possible.

To capitalize on the expected rebound in 2027, Wilson suggested investors increase their exposure to economically sensitive, or cyclical sectors like industrials, financial services and consumer discretionary.

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