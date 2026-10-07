Citi raised its price target on SpaceX to $280 from $240 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly.

The firm also raised its fourth-quarter 2026 and first-half 2027 revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates, with revisions primarily affecting the Super Intelligence segment, Investing.com reported.

Wells Fargo said the successful Ship 42 catch came ahead of its first-half 2027 expectation and could accelerate SpaceX's path toward partial reusability, The Fly reported.

Thirty-two of 40 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’, while six rate it ‘Hold’ and two rate the stock ‘Sell’, according to Koyfin.

SpaceX (SPCX) drew fresh analyst attention on Monday after Starship's Flight 15 saw its upper-stage spacecraft, Ship 42, successfully return from orbit and get caught by the Mechazilla launch tower arms at Starbase, Texas.

The milestone prompted Citi to raise its price target on the shares, while Wells Fargo said the achievement could accelerate the company's progress toward reusable launch operations, according to The Fly.

The catch took place on Saturday, marking the first successful launch-tower recovery of a Starship upper stage returning from orbit.

SPCX shares traded 1.8% lower at the time of writing.

Thirty-two of 40 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’, while six rate it ‘Hold’ and two rate the stock ‘Sell’, according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price targets range from $70 to $800, with an average of $256.41.

Wells Fargo Sees Reusability Progress Ahead Of Schedule

Wells Fargo has an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $274 price target on SpaceX shares, The Fly reported.

The firm said the successful catch of Ship 42 on its first recovery attempt represented a major milestone toward full vehicle reusability. The achievement came well ahead of its previous expectation for the first half of 2027, according to The Fly.

However, SpaceX did not recover both stages during Flight 15. While Ship 42 was successfully caught by the Mechazilla tower arms after returning from orbit, the Super Heavy booster aborted and diverted to an offshore contingency area in the Gulf of Mexico, where it exploded before splashdown.

Citi Raises Target, Sees Greater Conviction In Super Intelligence

Citi raised its price target on SpaceX to $280 from $240 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating following Starship Flight 15, according to The Fly.

The firm said the successful catch of Starship's upper stage using Mechazilla's mechanical arms was one of the milestones it had flagged when outlining the stock's multi-year path toward $900, The Fly reported.

Citi also increased its fourth-quarter 2026 and first-half 2027 revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) estimates for SpaceX, with the revisions primarily affecting its Super Intelligence segment, according to a separate report published by Investing.com.

Citi attended the Flight 15 event at Starbase, Texas, as reported by Investing.com. Following interactions with stakeholders and company representatives at the event, the firm said it had greater conviction in the outlook for SpaceX's Super Intelligence segment.

How Retail Views SPCX

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the stock remained in the ‘Bullish’ territory, amid ‘Normal’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

One bullish user said they would ‘continue to accumulate’ $SPCX shares.

View this Stocktwits post

SPCX shares are up approximately 1% from their June IPO price of $135.

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