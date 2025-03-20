Signet Jewelers Stock Shines Bright After Q4 Beat: Retail Confidence Sparkles

Read Full Article

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) soared 17% on Wednesday, lifted by the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, boosting retail sentiment.

Signet posted Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $6.62, beating the estimate of $6.25. Revenue was $2.4 billion, above the consensus of $2.33 billion.

"I'd like to thank the team for their efforts in delivering a positive comp in January. This positive trend has continued into the first quarter to date with growth across all categories. Since [the] holiday [season], we increased our depth of assortment at key price points while also benefiting from improved Bridal trends," said Signet CEO J.K. Symancyk.

Symancyk said the company's overall Q4 performance and lack of growth over the past several quarters informed its new growth strategy, which he termed 'Grow Brand Love', which aims to build a strong foundation for the future.

"We will infuse more style and design-led product into our assortment to accelerate our growth in self-purchase and gifting while expanding our leadership position in Bridal," he added.

For 2026, the company's guidance reflected sales that assume a measured consumer environment.

Signet sees FY26 adjusted EPS to range between $7.31 and $9.10, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00. It expects revenue between $6.53 billion and $6.8 billion, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion.

"We are focused on real estate optimization and expect to transition over 10% of mall locations to off-mall and the eCommerce channel over the next three years, leveraging our average mall lease term of just over 2 years," said the company.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'extremely bearish' from a day ago. Message volume was 'extremely high' compared to a day ago.

One bullish watcher said the company was making a strong statement with its earnings.

Signet stock is down 30% year-to-date.

