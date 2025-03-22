Boeing Stock Rallies After Trump Reportedly Awards Contract For Next Generation Fighter Jet — Retail Cheers The Deal

Read Full Article

Boeing Co. (BA) shares rose over 5% on Friday after President Donald Trump reportedly awarded the company a contract to design and build the next-generation fighter jet for the U.S.

According to an Associated Press report, the new fighter jet will have stealth and penetration capabilities far exceeding its current fleet. Boeing reportedly beat its rival Lockheed Martin (LMT) for the multi-billion dollar program.

The report further stated that the initial contract to commence production on a version for the Air Force version is worth approximately $20 billion.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report stated that the Next Generation Air Dominance program will replace Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor with a crewed aircraft built to enter combat alongside drones.

"We've given an order for a lot. We can't tell you the price," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, according to the report.

"Our allies are calling constantly," Trump added. "They want to buy them also."

Although the plane's design remains secret, it might include stealth, advanced sensors, and cutting-edge engines.

"Compared to the F-22, the F-47 will cost less and be more adaptable to future threats - and we will have more of the F-47s in our inventory," said Chief of Staff of the Air Force General David Allvin, as per the Reuters report.

Meanwhile, Boeing announced that Malaysia Aviation Group has ordered 18 737-8 and 12 737-10 single-aisle jets to renew its fleet with more fuel-efficient airplanes.

It added that the order will enable Malaysia's flag carrier to introduce new lie-flat seats and meet growing travel demand in Southeast Asia.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding Boeing stock continued to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (60/100).

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:54 p.m. ET on March 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user expects the shares to hit the $300 mark.

Another user noted that despite the rally, the stock is still undervalued.

Boeing shares have gained over 6% in 2025 but are down nearly 3% in the past 12 months.

