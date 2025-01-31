RBC Bearings Stock Hits Record High After Upbeat Earnings: But Retail’s Not Convinced Yet

The company reported a 5.5% year-over-year (YoY) rise in its net sales to $394.4 million compared to a Wall Street estimate of $394 million, according to FinChat. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.34 versus an analyst estimate of $2.2.

Shares of RBC Bearings (RBC), a manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components, and essential systems, shot up over 11% on Friday to hit record highs after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of fiscal 2025.

The stock is set for its best single-day gain since July 2021.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.34 versus an analyst estimate of $2.2. Net income attributable to common stockholders rose 39.6% YoY to $56.9 million on a GAAP basis.

CEO Michael Hartnett said sales trends on the A&D side were robust despite headwinds from a commercial aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM) strike as broader demand for production capacity remained strong and customers began to prepare for an expected volume recovery.

“On the Industrial side, we delivered on our outlook for returning to growth in our fiscal third quarter fueled by a combination of organic growth initiatives, expected share gains, and continued favorable end market mix,” he said.

The company’s backlog stood at $896.5 million as of Dec. 28, 2024, compared to $864 million as of Sept. 28, 2024, and $770.7 million as of Dec. 30, 2023.

For the current quarter, the company expects net sales to be approximately $434 million to $444 million, compared to $413.7 million last year, implying a growth rate of 4.9% to 7.3%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘bearish’ territory, and message volumes remained low.

RBC Bearings’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:44 a.m. ET on Jan. 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits RBC Bearings’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:44 a.m. ET on Jan. 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

RBC Bearings shares have gained over 20% in 2025 and are up over 33% over the past year.

