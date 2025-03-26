user
PVH Corp Falls After Citi, Telsey Cut Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail Mood Bearish

Published: Mar 26, 2025

Shares of PVH Corp (PVH) closed 3.6% lower on Tuesday and fell further in post-market hours trading after at least two Wall Street analysts cut their price targets.

PVH, the parent of apparel and accessory brands Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Heritage Brands, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on April 1.

On Tuesday, Citi lowered its PT on the company's shares to $72 from $123, and maintained a 'neutral' rating, according to The Fly. 

Telsey Advisory lowered its PT to $90 from $130 while keeping an 'outperform' rating.

The volatile macro environment and lack of visibility in China could lead PVH to guide sales and EBIT (earnings before income and tax) margin flat to down, Citi analysts said in their note.

They added that although expectations from PVH are low, with China's overhang likely to remain, investors may be hesitant to invest in the stock.

The company has faced challenges, including being blacklisted by China’s Ministry of Commerce over alleged boycotts of Xinjiang cotton products, impacting its operations in the country.  

Additionally, it has been navigating a complex retail landscape marked by macroeconomic challenges, particularly in Europe.

Telsey analysts said they were pleased with PVH's initiatives to boost consumer engagement and marketplace sales, which would aid gross margins.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment improved marginally but held in the 'bearish' territory. Message volume jumped 700% in the past 24 hours.

Screenshot 2025-03-26 at 2.23.32 PM.png PVH sentiment and message volume as of March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A user posted that, following the PT revisions, the company might not be looking good heading into the earnings.

Another countered by saying the company had good fundamentals.

PVH shares ended at $66.78 on Tuesday, down 37% year to date.

