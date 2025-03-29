user
Blackstone Infrastructure To Acquire 22% Stake In AGS Airports For $304M: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Following the deal, AviAlliance will remain the majority shareholder in AGS with a 78% stake.

Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Blackstone (BX) announced on Friday that its infrastructure strategy for individual investors has agreed to acquire a minority stake of 22% in AGS Airports from AviAlliance for £235 million (approximately $304.17 million).

Blackstone Infrastructure is an active investor in the energy, transportation, digital infrastructure, and water and waste infrastructure sectors. It applies a long-term buy-and-hold strategy.

AGS Airports is a platform of high-quality freehold airports providing access to key U.K. markets. It handles over 11 million passengers annually and is the owner and operator of three critical U.K. airports – Glasgow and Aberdeen in Scotland and Southampton in England.

Following the deal, AviAlliance will remain the majority shareholder in AGS with a 78% stake.

Greg Blank, CEO of Blackstone Infrastructure Strategies, said transportation remains a key thematic focus area for Blackstone, given continued strong global growth in leisure travel.

“AGS has access to one of the most diversified airline mixes of any major UK airport, and the company’s recent capital improvements aimed at accommodating large aircraft pave the way for new routes and higher traffic growth.”

Last month, Blackstone announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure would acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, a marina and superyacht servicing business in the United States, for $5.65 billion.

Safe Harbor, which belongs to Sun Communities, owns and operates 138 marinas across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Sun Communities said the base purchase price represents an approximate 21x multiple on the estimated 2024 funds from the operations of the Safe Harbor business.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment dipped further into the ‘bearish’ territory (38/100).

Blackstone’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:23 p.m. ET on March 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits Blackstone’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:23 p.m. ET on March 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Recently, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Brown lowered the firm's price target on Blackstone to $160 from $180 and kept an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares.

According to TheFly, Wells Fargo sees the greatest impact for episodic fee streams from macro and capital markets uncertainty. However, the firm’s long-term outlook remains upbeat, and valuations are more attractive after year-to-date underperformance, it noted.

Blackstone shares fell 4% on Friday. The stock has lost over 20% in 2025 but is up nearly 5% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Exchange Rate: £1 = $1.29<

