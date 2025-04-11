Read Full Article

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) posted their best session in about nine months on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a pause in some reciprocal tariffs.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the Truth Social platform, is majority-owned by the president.

TMTG's shares climbed 21.67% on Wednesday, with the upside accompanied by nearly two times the average volume. The stock traded between $16.50 and $20.40 during the session.

In a statement on Truth Social, the president said, "I have authorized a 90-day PAUSE and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately."

However, the U.S. immediately raised tariffs on China to 125%.

Separately, TMTG announced ahead of the market open that it has launched its Truth+ TV streaming app and connected TV apps in Canada and Mexico. Incidentally, these countries were exempted from the president's sweeping tariffs last week.

TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, "We hope our northern and southern neighbors will enjoy a refuge from Big Tech corporations, monotonous news channels, and woke TV shows and movies."

TMTG was among the top 10 trending tickers on Stocktwits late Wednesday and among the top five active tickers on the platform.

On Truth Social, Trump also posted, "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT," referring to the ticker symbol of Trump Media & Technology Group — which also happens to be his initials.

He wrote that before announcing his tariff pause.

However, retail sentiment toward the Trump Media stock remained 'bearish' (36/100) amid 'high' message volume.

DJT sentiment and message volume as of 11:22 p.m. ET, April 9 | source: Stocktwits

A bearish watcher attributed the spike in TMTG stock to insider trading.

An ongoing poll on the platform asking retail traders whether they agreed it was a great time to buy had drawn over 2,300 responses at the time of writing — with 51% voting no.

TMTG stock ended Wednesday's session up 21.67% to $20.27 and added 5.23% in the after-hours session. Still, the stock is down over 40% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

