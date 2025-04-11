'King' Salah commits to Liverpool: What blockbuster deal means for the Reds

Read Full Gallery

Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool worth £350,000 per week, keeping him at Anfield until 2027. The Egyptian star rejected Saudi interest to stay, with the club breaking its over-30 policy for him. Salah believes more trophies are within reach as Liverpool continues to thrive under Arne Slot.

Salah signs new Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah has finally put pen to paper on a new deal with Liverpool, ending months of speculation and anxiety surrounding his future. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract worth £350,000 per week, keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2027. In doing so, Salah becomes one of the highest earners in the club’s history and remains a cornerstone in Liverpool’s new era under Arne Slot. This deal is more than just a signature. It’s a statement.

Breaking policy for a legend

The new deal marks a significant departure from Liverpool’s usual transfer and contract policy under owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who are typically reluctant to offer long-term contracts to players over the age of 30. But Salah, with 243 goals in 394 appearances and a trophy cabinet that includes every major honour, is no ordinary player. A club legend, a global icon, and still very much in his prime, Salah’s extension signifies that Liverpool are not just building for the future—they are investing in the now.

A deal that took time

The process to secure Salah’s future wasn’t straightforward. A contract offer had been on the table for some time, but Salah and his representative Ramy Abbas held out for improved terms. Initially seeking a three-year deal, Salah ultimately agreed to a two-year extension after Liverpool sweetened the offer with a significant wage bump. Earlier this week reports claimed that a deal was close, and Liverpool’s official confirmation came with a flair of theatre—Salah pictured sitting on a throne at Anfield, a nod to his nickname and legendary status. The club even cheekily addressed Salah’s earlier remark that he was “more out than in” by declaring he is now “more in than out.” Also read: Salah signs new Liverpool contract, reveals reason behind decision (WATCH)

What Salah said after contract extension

"Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football," Salah told the club website. "It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career." “I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.” Salah’s comments make it clear—this decision isn’t about money. It’s about legacy, loyalty, and the hunger to keep winning. His belief in Liverpool’s current squad and the project under new manager Arne Slot is a massive boost for the club as it looks to transition into a new era while maintaining a winning mentality.

A record-breaking season

Salah’s current season is nothing short of phenomenal. With 32 goals and 22 assists, he has shattered personal and club records, including setting a new club record for most Premier League assists in a single season (17). He is now Liverpool’s third all-time leading scorer and trails only Ian Rush in the record books. At this rate, even that record is under threat. Salah’s stellar form has also made him one of the front-runners for the Ballon d’Or, and his commitment to Liverpool only strengthens his case.

Rejecting the Saudi millions

Saudi Arabian clubs have long courted Salah, with Al Ittihad having launched a massive £150 million bid last summer. But Liverpool rejected it outright, and Salah has chosen to remain in Europe despite continued interest from the Saudi Pro League. The 32-year-old’s decision to stay also follows his choice to skip Egypt’s Olympic campaign last summer and to sit out the June international window, underscoring his commitment to staying fit and focused for Liverpool.

What it means for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah staying at Anfield is more than just a contract renewal—it’s a continuation of one of the greatest legacies in Liverpool’s storied history. Since his arrival from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has transformed into a global superstar and a modern-day Liverpool icon. His phenomenal goal-scoring consistency has propelled him to outright third on the Reds’ all-time scorers list, with 243 goals in 394 appearances—a statistic that speaks volumes about his impact and longevity. Beyond the numbers, Salah’s contribution to the club has been extraordinary. He’s helped Liverpool lift seven major trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and two Carabao Cups. These achievements underline not just his personal excellence, but also his importance to the team’s success.

Salah's story continues at Liverpool

Individually, Salah has collected accolades at a stunning pace: Three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Two-time PFA Players’ Player of the Year, Two-time FWA Footballer of the Year. His explosive pace, clinical finishing, intelligent positioning, and ability to create chances have made him one of the most feared forwards in world football. What makes Salah stand out is not just his flair and consistency, but his work rate and drive to improve year after year. Even at 32, he's coming off a season with 32 goals and 22 assists, proving that he's still operating at an elite level.

Liverpool fans rejoice

Now, with his future secured, Salah will look to build on an already historic career at Liverpool. His presence provides stability and leadership as Arne Slot begins a new chapter at the club. For younger players, Salah is not just a teammate—he’s the benchmark. Retaining him, especially amid lucrative offers from Saudi clubs, is a massive win for Liverpool both on and off the pitch. It keeps a proven match-winner in their ranks, strengthens the team’s competitive edge, and signals to the football world that Liverpool remain a force to be reckoned with. For the fans, it means more magical nights at Anfield, more records to chase, and, possibly, more silverware. For Salah, it’s a chance to continue his legacy where it all truly came alive.

