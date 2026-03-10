The order marks the beginning of a broader effort to remove dangerous explosive remnants from land along the Israel-Syria border using advanced robotics and aerial technologies.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) garnered retail traders’ attention on Tuesday after the company said its subsidiary, 4M Defense, secured the first operational contract under a multi-year landmine clearance initiative in Israel.

The order, valued at about $15.8 million, marks the beginning of a broader effort to remove dangerous explosive remnants from land along the Israel-Syria border using advanced robotics and aerial technologies.

Initial Contract And Potential Expansion

The work forms part of a large demining program previously awarded to 4M Defense following a competitive tender worth more than $30 million. The project will focus on eliminating legacy minefields and unexploded munitions across roughly 740 acres of hazardous terrain.

The first phase of the program carries an execution period of up to three years and includes options that could add as much as $30 million in additional work over future phases.

"By combining robotics, drone-based mapping, and advanced sensor technologies, we are able to significantly accelerate the surveying and reduction of hazardous areas while improving safety for operational teams.”’ -Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO, Ondas Autonomous Systems

On Monday, Ondas said it will merge with defense company Mistral, a deal that could open the door to over $1 billion in contracts and boost its role in military drone and autonomous technology programs.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Ondas’ stock traded over 4% higher on Tuesday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock chaned to 'extremely bullish' from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

ONDS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Mar. 10, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 255% surge in retail message over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.

A bullish Stocktwits user lauded the update and added that Ondas is shining in all aspects of its business.

Another user highlighted Ondas’ merger with Mistral, calling it a move in the right direction.

ONDS stock gained over 227% in the last 12 months.

