Michael Burry, the investor famous for predicting the housing market crash and profiled in Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short”, has criticized Nvidia’s aggressive tactics in the data center market on Tuesday, highlighting concerns over potential antitrust issues.

In a post on X, Burry stated that OpenAI’s recent decision to walk away from the Oracle data center deal exposes deeper competitive conflicts between major chipmakers. According to Burry, OpenAI opted out of the Oracle project because it preferred Nvidia’s Ruben architecture over the Blackwell configuration that Oracle had ordered.

However, in an X post on Monday, Oracle dismissed reports that its collaboration with OpenAI for the Abilene data center expansion had fallen through and confirmed that it is still on schedule. A Bloomberg report on Friday said Oracle and OpenAI have canceled their plans to expand the Texas data center.

