Shares of AGAPE ATP Corporation (ATPC) surged 130% on Tuesday morning, after the company announced that its unit, ATPC Green Energy, signed a collaboration agreement with Citadel Investment to explore opportunities in international energy trading.

The two firms will identify and facilitate transactions involving oil, gas, petroleum products, and petrochemicals across global markets.

ATPC Green Energy will introduce potential buyers and new trade opportunities, while Citadel Investment will use its supply network to support competitive pricing and long-term supply arrangements for petroleum products in cross-border energy markets, the company said.

