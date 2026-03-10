The remarks come ahead of Nvidia’s GTC conference next week, where investors expect updates on AI chip demand and supply constraints.

Huang highlighted how the technology now functions more like a critical utility, similar to electricity or the internet.

He described the AI ecosystem as a stack composed of five interdependent layers.

Nvidia GTC conference is scheduled to take place between March 16 and March 19.

Nvidia Corp’s (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving from a specialized software capability into a foundational layer of modern infrastructure, reshaping industries, economies, and the global technology race.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a blog, Huang emphasized the importance of embracing AI.

“AI is becoming the foundational infrastructure of the modern world. And the choices we make now, how fast we build, how broadly we participate, and how responsibly we deploy it, will shape what this era becomes.” -Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia.

The Shift From Traditional Software

Huang highlighted how the technology now functions more like a critical utility, similar to electricity or the internet, requiring massive investments in hardware, energy generation, and data infrastructure to deliver real-time intelligence. Huang added that the shift reflects a fundamental transformation in computing.

For decades, Huang said, most software relied on predefined instructions written by programmers. AI systems, however, can interpret complex information such as text, images, sound and context, he added.

He described the AI ecosystem as a stack composed of several interdependent layers. At the foundation lies energy, which powers the computing processes required to run AI workloads. Above that are semiconductor processors designed for high-performance computing. Next comes infrastructure, including data centers, networking systems and cooling technologies. On top of that layer sit the AI models, capable of understanding complex domains from language to robotics and financial systems and then comes the applications where economic value is created.

Nvidia stock inched 0.2% lower in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

Nvidia GTC Could Signal Strong AI Chip Demand

Truist reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Nvidia shares and maintained a $283 price target ahead of the Nvidia GTC conference scheduled to take place between March 16 and March 19.

The firm anticipates that the chip behemoth will address key factors, including chip supply, production capacity, and demand trends across AI and data center markets. Truist believes the event could serve as a ‘positive catalyst’ for Nvidia. The firm expects the company to discuss how supply constraints and manufacturing capacity are evolving alongside surging demand for AI processors.

NVDA stock has gained over 70% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<