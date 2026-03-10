According to an Axios report, this effort will see the companies tapping into underused electricity grid capacity, as part of a new coalition named Utilize.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) have reportedly joined hands to address concerns of energy affordability.

According to an Axios report, this effort will see the companies tapping into underused electricity grid capacity, as part of a new coalition named Utilize.

Tesla shares were up nearly 1% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade, while Alphabet’s Class A shares were down around 0.3% at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around TSLA stock trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory on the platform.

