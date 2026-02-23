‘The Big Short’ Investor shared a post from Citrini Research about a thought experiment detailing how AI agents would impact the world economy in the future.

“The Big Short” investor Michael Burry, best known for spotting and betting against the subprime mortgage crisis, shared a post from Citrini Research about a thought experiment detailing how artificial intelligence agents would impact the world economy in the future.

Sharing the research on an X post on Monday, Burry said, “And you think I’m bearish.”

The Substack post from Citrini Research, titled The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis, posed an interesting experiment into the future, outlining potential ways in which agentic AI could negatively impact the economy over the next two years, specifically employment and the stock market.

The thought experiment, co-authored by Citrini Research and Alap Shah, Co-Founder and CEO at Littlebird and Managing Partner at Lotus Technology Management, is dated June 2028, an experiment from the future, forecasting an unemployment rate of 10.2%, and a 38% drop in S&P 500 from its Oct. 2026 highs.

“What if our AI bullishness continues to be right...and what if that’s actually bearish?” the report noted.

