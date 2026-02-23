Gossamer Bio’s seralutinib did not achieve the predefined statistical bar for its main goal in the phase 3 PROSERA trial.

Participants treated with seralutinib recorded a median improvement of 28.2 meters in walking distance, compared with 13.5 meters with placebo.

The estimated treatment benefit was 13.3 meters, with a p-value of 0.032, falling short of the predefined significance cutoff of 0.025.

In a predefined subgroup of intermediate- and high-risk individuals, seralutinib delivered a more pronounced benefit.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Monday released topline findings from its late-stage PROSERA trial evaluating seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), offering a mixed picture as the company weighs its regulatory strategy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Phase 3 study assessed the experimental therapy over 24 weeks, measuring improvement in six-minute walk distance compared with placebo.

Primary Endpoint Falls Short

The drug did not achieve the predefined statistical bar for its main goal. Participants treated with seralutinib recorded a median improvement of 28.2 meters in walking distance, compared with 13.5 meters among placebo recipients.

The estimated treatment benefit was 13.3 meters, with a p-value of 0.032, falling short of the predefined significance cutoff of 0.025. As a result, the secondary endpoints cannot be formally considered statistically significant, though all four key secondary measures favored seralutinib.

Following the announcement, Gossamer Bio's stock traded over 82% lower on Monday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory while message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from high’ levels in 24 hours.

GOSS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:40 a.m. ET on Feb. 23, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Stronger Results In Higher-Risk Patients

In a predefined subgroup of intermediate- and high-risk individuals, seralutinib delivered a more pronounced benefit. That cohort achieved a 20-meter placebo-adjusted increase in walking distance, along with favorable results across most secondary markers.

Patients with connective tissue disease–associated PAH also demonstrated a notable response, with a placebo-adjusted increase of 37 meters in walking distance at 24 weeks.

The company plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to determine a regulatory path forward. Gossamer has paused enrollment in SERANATA study to assess the implications of PROSERA’s outcome.

GOSS stock has declined by over 70% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<