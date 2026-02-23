The company announced it is in advanced talks for a business combination with an insurance technology company based in the Asia-Pacific region.

Existing shareholders would retain full public ownership, the firm said.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings is also continuing its previously announced Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

Earlier this month, the company said a strategic investor would buy a significant stake with 15,000 bitcoins.

Shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) surged more than 130% on Monday after the company announced it is in advanced talks for a business combination with an insurance technology company based in the Asia-Pacific region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the proposed structure, the insurance technology firm would use Tian Ruixiang as its long-term public platform to access U.S. capital markets and support global expansion. Existing shareholders would retain full public ownership, the company said.

According to the firm, the potential partner is a well-capitalized player with proprietary AI-driven underwriting, digital distribution, and automated claims processing capabilities across Asian markets.

Bitcoin Acquisition Strategy

Alongside the proposed transaction, Tian Ruixiang is continuing its previously announced Bitcoin acquisition strategy as part of its broader strategic plan, the company added.

Earlier this month, the company announced that a strategic investor plans to contribute 15,000 bitcoins in exchange for a significant equity stake in the insurance firm. Beyond the investment, both parties intend to form a partnership to drive innovation across the AI and cryptocurrency ecosystems.

Plans include launching a global innovation lab focused on AI-powered trading and risk management tools, blockchain infrastructure, and new AI-crypto products. TIRX said the overall initiative is valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

Recently, the company’s board also approved a reverse share split of its ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-50, though details on the effective date and the new CUSIP number were not disclosed.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the sharp intraday gain, retail sentiment for TIRX remained in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

One user wondered if the stock would move in the opposite direction soon, given the heavy volumes.

More than 544 million shares changed hands on Monday, nearly 20 times the average volume, according to Stocktwits data.

Another user expects a double-bottom bounce.

The stock has been under heavy selling pressure, falling 73% so far in 2026.

Read also: SPAI Stock Jumps 8% Pre-Market – What’s The Update On The US Government Subcontract?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<