BTC needs to rally about 44% from its current price to reach the $86,000 level, JPM’s estimate of a coin’s mining cost.

JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said that Bitcoin miners losing money could shut down their machines

That, in turn, would narrow the gap, as hashrate declined and miner activity adjusted.

The analysts said retail investors likely accounted for most of the exits from crypto ETFs.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading about $26,000 below the $86,000 cost for mining one coin that JPMorgan estimated, putting pressure on more expensive miners to sell.

Those miners may have sold to raise cash, keep operating, or fund a move into AI, JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in a note, The Block reported on Friday.

Bitcoin's Gap To JPMorgan's Mining Cost

The note was issued as Bitcoin was trading around $65,000, some $21,000 off the bank’s central estimate, The Block reported. The gap has widened since, with Bitcoin falling to around $55,711 early Saturday. That is about $26,400, or some 31%, below the estimate from JPMorgan.

The analysts said the pressure may ease over time. Miners losing money could shut down their machines, they said. In that case, the gap could narrow "as the hashrate declines and mining difficulty adjusts," they wrote. Bitcoin would need to rally about 44% from its current price to reach the $86,000 level.

Retail Leads ETF Exits

The note also tracked heavy outflows from spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in October and November. Then came leveraged ETFs linked to Strategy (MSTR). The analysts compared it to the pace in May and June. They said withdrawals in the latest two weeks were bigger than the four weeks before.

Equity ETFs attracted inflows in the same period. The analysts said retail investors likely accounted for most of the exits from crypto ETFs, possibly to buy stock funds.

Institutional futures held up better, according to the note. Based on CME futures data, the analysts said, "Bitcoin positioning has declined modestly. "Ethereum positioning "remained relatively elevated, holding up even better than Bitcoin," they wrote.

The firms also pointed to a decline in the stablecoin market value as evidence that “some capital has also left the crypto market altogether.” The broader crypto slide was driven by a sharp decline in tech stocks and shifting Fed rate expectations over the past two weeks, the analysts said.

A Moving Cost Estimate

JPMorgan’s estimate has changed through the year as mining conditions have progressed. The bank cut it to $77,000 in February from $90,000 at the beginning of the year, The Block reported at the time. It was $78,000 as of June.

Bitcoin spent 280 days below the bank’s estimate of about $85,000 before briefly breaking above it in September.

On Friday, Bitcoin dropped below $59,000 and was on track for a seventh straight weekly decline.

Bitcoin was trading at $58,697, up over 5% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC dropped to the ‘bearish’ zone from the ’neutral’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day. According to platform data, chatter around BTC has been down over 32% over the week. In the same time, the cryptocurrency has lost over 8%.

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