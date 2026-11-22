Arthur Hayes called Anthropic's Nasdaq debut a big moment for crypto.

Arthur Hayes posted a weekly chart on Saturday, showing the Bitcoin low of the current week at $55,130.

Bitcoin was trading below $60,000 on Saturday, as his comments came.

The slide also came after a heavy selloff in tech shares on Friday.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below its previous local low, putting Arthur Hayes' $50,000 price target back in play. Hayes warned that if the Nasdaq Composite's (COMPQ) selloff persists, there may be further downside ahead, tying the next crypto move to growing pressure on AI-related stocks.

Hayes made the announcement on X. “If the Nasdaq keeps puking, $50,000 will be the next real test,” he wrote. Along with it, Hayes posted a weekly chart that showed the low of the current week at $55,130 and the weekly candle down about 7.6%.

Source: @CryptoHayes/x

Bitcoin’s Weekly Close In 2026

Bitcoin started the year with a weekly close near $90,000, and its best weekly close came in mid-January at about $95,000. Weekly closes then fell to roughly $70,000 in early February and hit a low near $60,000 in June. They bounced back to around $85,000 in early October before falling again. Bitcoin's latest weekly close was near $60,000, about a third lower than where the year started.

The current slide follows a heavy selloff in tech shares on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite was down about 5.3% in the session. Investors continued to sell AI-related stocks. The selloff followed a volatile trading session for AI stocks, with Anthropic (ANT) closing below 20% on its second day of trading. AI stocks surrendered their early gains as the day wore on, too.

Hayes Links Bitcoin's Potential Crash to AI Boom

Hayes described Anthropic's debut as a big moment for crypto. He said he was adding crypto risk ahead of the listing on Nov. 12. He kept his positions small so that he could get out fast.

Speaking on a New Era Finance podcast, he said the IPO would mark a key moment for the boom in AI. A weak debut could also drag down crypto, he had predicted.

It's not the first time he's set a $50,000 goal. Hayes wrote in an Aug. 4 essay that Bitcoin could drop to that level before eventually hitting $1 million. He argued that the debt-fueled AI data center buildout would eventually need a government bailout. He expects that rescue to lift Bitcoin higher.

On Stocktwits, Bitcoin was one of the top trending tickers among cryptocurrencies at the time of writing.

However, Bitcoin’s price reclaimed the $60,000 price level after dropping to $55,200 in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC improved to the ‘bullish’ zone from the ‘bearish’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day.

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