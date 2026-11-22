During an interview with CNBC, Lee pointed to historical parallels, continued infrastructure demand and the economic importance of data centers as reasons investors shouldn't abandon the trade just yet.

Lee acknowledged that the past few weeks have been "tumultuous" and that investors are grappling with doubts about AI spending, financing structures and the sustainability of lofty valuations.

However, he sees the pullback as a potentially constructive reset, drawing a comparison to Cisco’s steep decline in 1997.

Lee recalled how Cisco fell nearly 50% over three months during that period, only to rebound the following year.

Wall Street's AI trade is facing another bout of turbulence, but Fundstrat's Tom Lee is not yet ready to throw in the towel. The longtime technology bull sees the recent sell-off as a healthy reset rather than a sign that the AI boom is running out of steam.

During an interview with CNBC, Lee pointed to historical parallels, continued infrastructure demand and the economic importance of data centers as reasons investors shouldn't abandon the trade just yet.

Lee Says AI Sell-Off Could Be A Cisco Moment

Lee acknowledged that the past few weeks have been "tumultuous" and that investors are grappling with doubts about AI spending, financing structures and the sustainability of lofty valuations.

However, he sees the pullback as a potentially constructive reset, drawing a comparison to Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) steep decline in 1997.

"I think that this is a pretty healthy correction in tech and it's along the narratives to reset," Lee said.

He recalled how Cisco fell nearly 50% over three months during that period, only to rebound the following year.

"I think that we are at that moment where it feels like max pain, but for the patient investor, this is going to have a big payoff," Lee said.

The comparison comes as investors question whether AI-related stocks have run too far, particularly amid growing concerns about debt-funded data center expansion, valuations and the financial exposure of companies supplying AI infrastructure.

However, Lee argued that the underlying demand for computing capacity could remain substantial even as the market reassesses how the AI boom is financed.

AI Infrastructure Demand Isn't Going Away, Says Lee

Lee also pushed back against concerns that the AI trade is becoming exhausted, arguing that the technology's expansion could create demand beyond today's major hyperscalers and specialized cloud providers.

He pointed to companies such as Anthropic as examples of AI innovation that could accelerate infrastructure upgrades across industries.

"Who knows? JP Morgan might become a neo cloud, right?" Lee said, suggesting that corporations could increasingly fund and consume computing capacity rather than relying exclusively on speculative capital and investors.

Lee also underscored the economic importance of data centers, arguing that the infrastructure buildout could become a significant driver of growth, employment and construction activity.

"10 gigawatts in any state is equal to building 450,000 homes," he said, comparing the scale of data center development with housing construction. "Even Texas in a good year builds 50,000 homes."

Lee argued that losing data center projects could leave states with a significant economic void, particularly given the scale of investment and the jobs associated with these developments.

"I don't think that this means it's the end of the AI trade," Lee said, adding that AI would remain "one of the biggest stories" next year.

For investors rattled by the latest volatility, Lee's message was straightforward: the correction may be painful, but he believes the broader AI investment story still has room to run.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, gained 1.11%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 1.53%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) surged 0.94%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) declined over 6% on Friday, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) fell nearly 7%.

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