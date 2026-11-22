According to TheFly, Jefferies analysts see significant merit in the reported deal, arguing that combining the two cybersecurity companies could strengthen CrowdStrike’s capabilities.

Jefferies said a potential acquisition of Zscaler would help CrowdStrike expand its presence in network security while strengthening its visibility into network activity in the age of AI.

The firm believes that the combination would make CrowdStrike a more formidable competitor to Palo Alto Networks across several product categories.

Jefferies sees a "better than a coin flip likelihood" of a deal materializing at $255 or more per Zscaler share, with the firm describing that price as a "reasonable" takeout valuation.

A potential acquisition of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) by CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) could reshape the cybersecurity landscape, giving the latter a stronger foothold in network security and a more formidable rival to Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), Jefferies said.

According to TheFly, Jefferies analysts see significant merit in the reported deal, arguing that combining the two cybersecurity companies could strengthen CrowdStrike’s capabilities as businesses confront evolving threats, including those emerging from artificial intelligence.

CrowdStrike shares closed nearly 6% lower in Friday’s regular trading session, while Zscaler shares declined about 5%. During the after-hours session, CrowdStrike shares fell another 5%, while Zscaler shares ripped over 16%.

CrowdStrike-Zscaler Deal Could Strengthen Network Security Push

Jefferies said a potential acquisition of Zscaler would help CrowdStrike expand its presence in network security while strengthening its visibility into network activity in the age of AI.

The firm believes that the combination would make CrowdStrike a more formidable competitor to Palo Alto Networks across several product categories, potentially broadening its competitive reach beyond its traditional strength in endpoint security.

CrowdStrike's Falcon platform primarily focuses on protecting individual devices, including laptops and servers, from cyber threats. Zscaler, meanwhile, specializes in securing businesses' digital infrastructure and online activity.

Bringing the two businesses together could give CrowdStrike a broader cybersecurity offering, combining endpoint protection with capabilities spanning network security, the firm stated in its note.

Jefferies Sees Better-Than-Even Odds Of $255-Plus Takeout

Jefferies sees a "better than a coin flip likelihood" of a deal materializing at $255 or more per Zscaler share, with the firm describing that price as a "reasonable" takeout valuation.

The potential acquisition price would represent a premium to Zscaler's recent trading levels, as investors weigh the possibility of a major transaction.

However, Jefferies flagged potential regulatory scrutiny given the size of the deal, while also noting that any transaction would ultimately depend on Zscaler being willing to sell.

The analyst's assessment comes as the reported acquisition discussions have already sparked a sharp reaction in the market, with Zscaler shares surging following the Bloomberg report.

CrowdStrike-Zscaler Deal Talks: What We Know

CrowdStrike is in discussions to acquire Zscaler in what could rank among the largest acquisitions ever in the cybersecurity industry.

Zscaler, which had a market capitalization of about $31.8 billion at Friday's close, saw its shares jump about 16% in after-hours trading following the report.

The potential deal comes amid growing demand for cybersecurity services as businesses face increasingly sophisticated threats and new risks associated with artificial intelligence and technological innovation.

CrowdStrike, one of the industry's most valuable cybersecurity companies, has a market capitalization of roughly $234.9 billion.

What Retail Investors Think Of CRWD Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around CrowdStrike trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

CRWD stock is up 96% year-to-date, while ZS stock is down 13%. The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) fell over 6% on Friday, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) declined about 7%.

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