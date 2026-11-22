While top companies in the USA continued to be hacked, Visser proposes the advantage of BTC, which he says has never been hacked.

According to Visser, Bitcoin has a real macro valuation.

He said that everyone was frustrated due to the prolonged bear market.

The Wall Street veteran added that he won’t add to Bitcoin aggressively until it returns above its 200-day moving average.

Investors are getting more and more frustrated as Bitcoin's (BTC) value drops below $60,000. However, Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser thinks that aggressive shorting by quantitative funds is another factor that is hurting the cryptocurrency.

Visser explained that Bitcoin has a real macro valuation, even though crypto believers and skeptics often treat it as if it moves at random. "And believe me, quant strategies are shorting," he stated on The Pomp Podcast.

According to him, that pressure has had a significant impact on retail investors. He described a prolonged bear market characterized by "years of unchanged returns," adding that "everyone is frustrated."

What Are Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, Bitcoin was one of the top trending tickers among cryptocurrencies at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s price dropped to around $55,710 early Saturday before quickly rebounding. At the time of writing, it was trading at $59,588. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC improved to the ‘bullish’ zone from the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Binance BTC/USDT 24-hour liquidation heatmap. |Source: CoinGlass

Traders had amassed large short bets against Bitcoin, but Saturday's rally was against them. According to CoinGlass data, $339.66 million short positions in Bitcoin were liquidated in the last 24 hours. Shorts accounted for 76.4% of all liquidations. That means most of the losses were absorbed by traders betting on further declines as the price bounced.

Waiting For The Trend

Visser explained that he won’t add to Bitcoin aggressively until it returns above its 200-day moving average. He described himself as very disciplined on that one point. "So to me, the way to stay out of trouble, there's no need to buy in it," he said.

He estimated that the 200-day moving average level would be between $72,000 and $73,000. Bitcoin would need to rise by about 23% from its current price to get there.

Visser also pointed to past periods when stress spread across credit, equities, and correlations. He did not rule out buying below that level. "I'm not saying I won't buy any Bitcoin below," Visser said.

He added that he bought some Bitcoin near $60,000 in June. For long-term believers, he said, the entry point matters little. "If it's going to a million, what does it matter whether you buy it at 60,000 or 73?" he said.

Bitcoin As An AI Trade

Visser came back to his view that Bitcoin was the “purest AI trade.” He said investors were now seeing AI's downside through shrinking stock valuations and hacks.

He then said that Bitcoin had never been hacked, but "every single company in the United States of America, the NSA, the FAA, and everyone's been hacked in the last week."

He warned that more could follow. "This is just the beginning, guys. Like, there's no way to stop this," he said.

Beyond this, Visser said that the cryptography approach laid out in the Bitcoin white paper "was something really important."

He also said he had never seen institutional managers "this beaten up." He said many funds are "hanging by a thread" heading into the holidays. " The ultimate pain trade is that the market has a big rally into the end of the year," he said, adding that few investors would join it.

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