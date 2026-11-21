Elon Musk called Anthropic’s Opus and Fable models “great products” and described the company’s leadership as “principled” and “diligent.”

Musk said Anthropic is “extremely likely” to keep renting computing capacity from SpaceX and could seek another 10 gigawatts.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy reiterated that his company is a “big believer” in Anthropic ahead of its Nasdaq debut.

Amazon and Alphabet’s Google are set to own approximately 14.7% and 13.7% of Anthropic, respectively, following the IPO and private placement.

Anthropic’s landmark IPO put the AI company’s relationships with some of the biggest technology companies in focus this week.

Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) and Nvidia (NVDA) are among its investors, while Microsoft (MSFT) is a major financial backer and infrastructure partner. SpaceX, led by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, is also supplying computing capacity to the Claude developer.

The company priced its IPO at $83 a share, above its marketed range of $70 to $78, before beginning trading on Nasdaq on Thursday, listing at $111.50.

Among the executives, Musk praised Anthropic’s AI models and said the company was likely to continue renting computing capacity from SpaceX. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also reaffirmed his support for the AI developer.

Here’s what the leaders of the Magnificent Seven companies said about Anthropic and its IPO this week:

Musk Praises Anthropic As SpaceX Eyes More Compute Business

Musk praised two of Anthropic’s AI models ahead of the company’s Nasdaq debut. He said he had met members of the team before SpaceX agreed to supply computing capacity to Anthropic and knew several employees from his time at OpenAI.

“Opus and Fable are great products.” Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX and Tesla

Anthropic’s relationship with SpaceX is also a major part of the AI company’s infrastructure plans. Its IPO filing says it expects to pay SpaceX about $3.1 billion a month once all the promised computing capacity is delivered.

"No one I know at Anthropic set off my evil detector." Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX and Tesla

At the Summit, Musk offered a positive assessment of Anthropic’s leadership, describing its executives as “principled” and “diligent.” Musk added that Anthropic wants additional computing capacity, potentially seeking another 10 gigawatts (GW), calling it a “big number.”

“Extremely likely that they will continue to rent compute from SpaceX.” Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX and Tesla

He also cautioned that demand could decline in a “worst-case scenario” if governments impose severe restrictions on AI. Musk said the agreements are short-term and either side can terminate them. He added that he would end the arrangement if he believed Anthropic was doing something “really terrible for the world.”

TSLA stock retail sentiment on November 20. | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past week, while chatter stayed at ‘low’ levels.

Andy Jassy: ‘We’re Big Believers In Anthropic’

Jassy reiterated Amazon’s support for Anthropic ahead of the AI company’s IPO after Anthropic disclosed details of Amazon’s ownership stake following the offering.

“We’re big believers in Anthropic.” Andy Jassy, CEO, Amazon

Amazon is set to hold roughly 14.7% of Anthropic’s capital stock after the IPO and concurrent private placement, while Alphabet’s Google will own about 13.7%, according to the company’s filing. Together, the two companies will hold roughly 28.4%.

Jassy has previously said customers want access to multiple leading AI models, a dynamic that benefits Amazon Web Services by allowing it to offer third-party models such as Anthropic’s Claude.

At the same time, Anthropic’s filing identifies Amazon, Google and Microsoft as companies that “develop and deploy competing AI models.”

AMZN stock retail sentiment on November 20. | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMZN stock stayed in ‘bearish’ territory over the past week, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter.

Microsoft, Google Have Billions Tied To Anthropic

Microsoft participated in Anthropic’s private placement, adding to its financial and commercial relationship with the AI company. Anthropic has committed to spend between $47.2 billion and $49.2 billion with Microsoft.

Alphabet’s Google is another major investor. The company agreed to purchase $10 billion in non-voting Anthropic stock through the private placement and is set to own about 13.7% of Anthropic following the transactions.

Beyond Musk and Jassy, the other Magnificent Seven CEOs did not make new public comments specifically addressing Anthropic or its IPO during the week.

That includes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Nvidia’s Colette Kress, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

ANT stock retail sentiment on November 20. | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock stayed in ‘extremely bullish’ territory through the week, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Read also: Anthropic IPO Should Spark ‘Relief Rally’ In AI Stocks, Analyst Expects ‘Modest Hop’ On Day One

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