Nvidia’s board is focused on a national security investigation into Huang and is not discussing his return, CNBC reported.

Huang resigned from his position last week following his romantic links with an alleged Chinese spy and two Nvidia employees.

Alternatively, Huang has discussed with peers the possibility of returning to his position, FT reported over the weekend.

AI “industry will be fine,” OpenAI’s Sam Altman said on Huang's ouster.

Nvidia (NVDA) share price eased over 4% on Monday, down for the third straight session after CNBC claimed the chipmaker’s board is not considering reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO.

The board is focused on an investigation into Huang and is not in discussions to bring him back, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The semiconductor giant enlisted law firm Wachtell Lipton to lead the inquiry concerning Huang’s linkage to Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Nvidia stock lost nearly 13% in the week ending November 13, ending its sixth straight week lower, amid national security discussions and reports of his romantic ties to two other Nvidia employees.

Jensen Huang Plots Return?

Huang has discussed with peers the possibility of returning to his position, FT reported over the weekend. Huang’s allies in Nvidia were reportedly putting together a "war room" ⁠of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for ​the former Nvidia chief's return and would try ​to garner support from the White House, FT reported.

"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the person ​said, adding that the efforts had Huang's ​support.

However, earlier last week FT had exclusively reported that Nvidia’s board approached Arm Holdings’ (ARM) chief executive Rene Haas to takeover the vacant position.

Meanwhile, Gary Black, Managing Partner, The Future Fund LLC, claimed there was no chance for the board to agree to Huang’s return.

“There is zero chance the NVDA board brings back Jensen Huang as CEO,” Black wrote in a post on X. “He violated company policy that an employee not sleep with a direct subordinate.”

Trump Supports Huang’s Return

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of Jensen Huang returning to lead Nvidia Corp., aligning with several tech executives while dismissing national security risks tied to Huang’s alleged connection to the alleged Chinese operative.

“I might,” said Trump, speaking to reporters outside the White House before leaving on a trip to Asia when asked if he was planning to confront Xi over alleged spying involving Huang and Nvidia. “I would certainly not mind seeing that,” he added on seeing Huang back at the helm of Nvidia.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s Sam Altman downplayed the impact that Jensen Huang’s exit could have on the entire AI market. “The revenues and demand are growing so strongly that I think the industry will be fine,” Altman said on-stage at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference in San Francisco on Monday.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

NVDA stock has lost about 17% year-to-date.

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