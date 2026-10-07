Discussing lending risks associated with AI data centers and chip purchases, Moynihan said the ultimate question was how demand for AI services would translate into revenue over time.

Moynihan noted that some of the companies planning IPOs are many times smaller than Anthropic, and that it takes time to shift investors’ attention from major transactions to these smaller companies.

BofA spent about $300 million on AI initiatives this year and aims to get about $700 million in value from them.

Morningstar’s Malik Ahmed Khan said Anthropic’s IPO range reflects current AI market sentiment, “not the firm’s fundamentals.”

Amid the buzz surrounding Anthropic’s (ANT) debut in the public market this week, Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan noted that delays in some IPOs to early next year do not mean they won’t get done.

“It’s just trying to let the market settle in after this major transaction, and we’ll see what happens next. So, the pipeline’s full. This stuff’s moving around a little bit. We feel good about it, and the team’s done a good job of capturing their pieces,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Moynihan said that some of the companies planning IPOs operate in different industries and are many times smaller than Anthropic (ANT), and that it takes time to shift investors’ attention from major transactions to these smaller companies.

What Moynihan Said About AI Demand

Discussing lending risks associated with AI data centers and chip purchases, Moynihan said the ultimate question was how demand for AI services would translate into revenue over time.

He described it as the “the great debate,” adding that the demand and how it materializes would ultimately determine the viability of AI investments.

Moynihan said Bank of America had spent approximately $300 million on AI initiatives this year and aims to get about $700 million in value from those investments.

Anthropic Targets $1.4 Trillion Valuation In IPO

Anthropic has set a price range of $70 to $78 per share. The company is seeking a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.4 trillion at the upper end of its proposed IPO price range.

The Claude AI developer plans to offer 825 million shares, potentially raising up to $64.35 billion in gross offering proceeds, including shares sold by existing stockholders.

The company also has agreements for a separate $26 billion private placement with investors including Nvidia, Google and Microsoft, contingent on the IPO's completion and scheduled to close immediately afterward, subject to certain conditions.

Morningstar senior equity analyst Malik Ahmed Khan believes the stock would be a bargain for investors at that price range. “We see Anthropic’s IPO range, and downward revision from September targets, as a reflection of the current market sentiment vis-à-vis artificial intelligence, not the firm’s fundamentals,” Khan said.



“The deal is being priced during a period of high market volatility, with investors increasingly souring on the AI trade,” he added.

Tech Stocks In The Red

At the time of writing, technology stocks were trading in the red on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite down nearly 2%.



AI-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) and the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) were also down over 2%.

Retail Investors’ sentiment around AIQ and BOTZ remained ‘bearish’ on Stocktwits.

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