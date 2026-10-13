Large fiscal deficits, sticky inflation, elevated asset prices, rising interest rates, and geopolitical conditions remain points of concern, Dimon said.

JPMorgan reported an 8% increase in Q3 revenue to $50.2 billion, but below Wall Street’s estimate of about $51.22 billion, according to Fiscal.ai

Earnings rose to $5.57 per share from $5.07 last year, but missed analysts’ estimates of $5.93 per share.

JPMorgan’s Markets & Securities Services revenue rose 13% to $11.8 billion.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy remains supported by strong business investment and consumer spending, but warned that several risks could create challenges ahead.

In the bank’s third-quarter earnings released on Tuesday, Dimon highlighted large fiscal deficits, persistent inflation, elevated asset prices, rising interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty.

“The U.S. economy continued to be fueled by strong business investment and ongoing consumer spending. However, large fiscal deficits, sticky inflation, elevated asset prices, rising interest rates and geopolitical conditions continue to shift under the surface. These forces may be manageable, but we remain prepared for a wide range of outcomes,” Dimon said.

JPM shares inched 1% higher in pre-market trading.

JPMorgan Earnings Miss Wall Street Estimates

JPMorgan reported third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $50.2 billion, up 8% year over year, but below Wall Street’s estimate of about $51.22 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Earnings rose to $5.57 per share from $5.07 last year, but still missed analysts’ estimates of $5.93 per share. Net interest income rose 13% to $27.1 billion.

Trading And Investment Banking Drive Growth

JPMorgan’s Markets & Securities Services revenue rose 13% to $11.8 billion, with trading revenue climbing 15% to $10.3 billion. However, fixed-income trading revenue fell 4% to $5.4 billion, as weaker performance in commodities, interest rates, credit and public finance weighed in.

Consumer & Community Banking revenue increased 9% to $21.2 billion, driven by higher asset management fees. Asset & Wealth Management revenue rose 14% to $6.9 billion, while assets under management reached $5.2 trillion, up 13%.

The bank’s net interest income rose 13% to $27.1 billion, while credit-loss provisions fell to $2.7 billion from $3.4 billion a year earlier.

Retail’s Take On JPM

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding JPM turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

The stock has gained about 2.7% so far this year, outperforming Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs but lagging Citi’s 12% gains.

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